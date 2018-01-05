5th Annual Antique Appraisal Day at Old Town Newhall Library

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 7 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kelly Broussard, Santa Clarita contributor

Have you ever wondered how much a family heirloom is worth? Curious about a ceramic vase that you picked up at a garage sale?

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will be hosting their 5th Annual Antique Appraisal Day on Saturday, February 10 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

This is a great opportunity for casual and serious collectors to get a professional appraisal for a small fee on art, ceramics, coins, and other vintage items.

The event was sold out last year with valuations from a few dollars for a carnival glass vase to a coin collection worth thousands.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fees are $10 per item or 3 for $28. It is recommended you contact Friends@santaclaritalibrary.com for more information.