Belcaro having fun and doing good!

Last update: 4 hours ago

By Judy Gottlieb and Barbara Siegel, Santa Clarita Contributors

Belcaro is an active over 55 senior community. We are not in our rocking chairs but rather rocking it.

The women’s club meets twice a month for fun and charitable activities. Last year we collected clothing for the Abused Women’s Center in San Fernando, donated huge amounts of clothing for the Veteran’s and donated used eyeglasses to the Lion’s Club in Santa Clarita who passed them on to the needy.

Our last event was to collect and distribute to the Santa Clarita Food Pantry as part of their Holiday Food Drive for Kids. Just from Belcaro, we collected so much food and toiletries that the Food Pantry had to make two trips to pack it all up.

The whole community donates to our causes and without them we wouldn’t be able to accomplish our goals.

Our goal for this year is to continue this work and give back to Santa Clarita.