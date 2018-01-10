A Celebration of Santa Clarita Authors

By Councilmember Bob Kellar

Books are a Uniquely Portable Magic ~Stephen King

Reading gives us a place to go when we have to stay where we are. Lucky for us, we don’t have to go far if we’re looking for a good book. In Santa Clarita, not only do we have three amazing library branches where you can check out books for free, we also have talented authors that live right here in our City! Santa Clarita is home to an abundance of gifted and unique local authors that represent a wide variety of genres.

On Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of these authors at the fifth annual Celebration of Local Authors. The event will take place at the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main Street. Everyone is invited to attend this free event.

As a way to connect readers and writers, the Santa Clarita Public Library, with support from the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, has been spotlighting local writers by sponsoring the Celebration of Local Authors event since 2014.

This year’s event will highlight approximately 40 local authors, all skilled storytellers in genres including children’s, young adult, fiction, non-fiction, self-help and poetry/short story.

This is a great opportunity for young adults and children to get to know the writers and ask questions about their writing process. Attendees will also be able to participate in moderated panel discussions and purchase signed books.

As a City, it is important to support local authors and to provide a variety of creative opportunities for our community. Events like this one also support our local economy. When you buy local, more money stays right here in our community.

This wonderful event is made possible with help from our dedicated supporters, the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library supports the library through advocacy, volunteer service, supplemental funding and fostering a close relationship between the library and the community. All proceeds from three bookstores and fundraising efforts support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library. To learn more about our friends, please visit SantaClaritaFOL.com.

The Celebration of Local Authors is a great chance for local authors to be exposed to potential new readers and fans in our community. My biggest hope is that these authors will also encourage future writers in our City. That writer may be you!

For more information about the fifth annual Celebration of Local Authors, please visit the Friends of Santa Clarity Public Library website at SantaClaritaFOL.com.

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bkellar@santa-clarita.com.