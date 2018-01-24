Hart of the Holidays Donation

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Helen Barlow, Santa Clarita Contributor

At the Hart of the Holidays dance show held at the Hart High School Auditorium, the Hart High Dance Team proved that they have exceptional talent, and a very caring heart. The show was billed as a Holiday Spectacular to benefit Assistance League Santa Clarita and the Hart Dance Team. Hart of the Holidays was a show featuring dancers from local dance studios, and the Hart High Dance Team. Many different styles and genres of dance were presented at this wonderful show.

At intermission, the Assistance League President, Linda Likins, and member, Marlene Strauss, were presented with a check for $500.00 as a result of the dance teams’ fund raising efforts. They wanted to assist an organization in the Santa Clarita community with philanthropic programs that benefit families. They chose Assistance League realizing that is our goal. These special teens really showed that they care and think about others.

Please go into Assistance League Resale, 24364 Main Street in downtown Newhall and see a facsimile of very large check on the wall; a symbol of some very caring teens who dance for Hart High and truly have a big heart!

www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org for more information

About the author View All Posts Signal Contributor

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.