Jim Horton: Liberal programs’ failed history

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 8 hours ago

Re: Joshua Heath, Jan. 2 “A New GOP Member’s Perspective.”

Joshua seems to write from inside a cloister that forbids any contact with the outside world. Liberals never cease to amaze me. Every liberal program ever passed has been fraught with unintended consequences which have made them a failure right out of the gate.

We all remember Obamacare. It was so plagued with lies and deceit that it was doomed to failure before it could be enacted.
Global warming is another can of worms that the liberals have foisted on us. Just let me correct one of Joshua’s numbers. Ninety-nine percent of scientists do not agree that there is global warming. It is 99 percent of the one percent who are liberals that believe in global warming. Global warming is a scam that any right-minded individual can evaluate.

In 1975 we were headed for a new ice age. Then some news chief forgot to keep writing and it was forgotten. Global warming is one of those subjects that has to be constantly stirred to not be forgotten.

There are some actual problems that are worth worrying about, such as all the institutionalized poor that were created by the great society. People have been poor for so long that they have lost all motivation to try and better their circumstances. In too many big cities in this country, the liberals have been in charge for 40 years and these cities have declined into wastelands of poverty. The people in charge are not good stewards of their people.

To sum up, Joshua, you don’t seem to be much of a student of our near past history. There is nothing there that can’t be learned if you look closely and peer with an open mind.

Jim Horton
Valencia

Click here to post a comment

Jim Horton: Liberal programs’ failed history

8 hours ago
1 Comment
Signal Contributor

Re: Joshua Heath, Jan. 2 “A New GOP Member’s Perspective.”

Joshua seems to write from inside a cloister that forbids any contact with the outside world. Liberals never cease to amaze me. Every liberal program ever passed has been fraught with unintended consequences which have made them a failure right out of the gate.

We all remember Obamacare. It was so plagued with lies and deceit that it was doomed to failure before it could be enacted.
Global warming is another can of worms that the liberals have foisted on us. Just let me correct one of Joshua’s numbers. Ninety-nine percent of scientists do not agree that there is global warming. It is 99 percent of the one percent who are liberals that believe in global warming. Global warming is a scam that any right-minded individual can evaluate.

In 1975 we were headed for a new ice age. Then some news chief forgot to keep writing and it was forgotten. Global warming is one of those subjects that has to be constantly stirred to not be forgotten.

There are some actual problems that are worth worrying about, such as all the institutionalized poor that were created by the great society. People have been poor for so long that they have lost all motivation to try and better their circumstances. In too many big cities in this country, the liberals have been in charge for 40 years and these cities have declined into wastelands of poverty. The people in charge are not good stewards of their people.

To sum up, Joshua, you don’t seem to be much of a student of our near past history. There is nothing there that can’t be learned if you look closely and peer with an open mind.

Jim Horton
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • lois eisenberg

    “150 achievements of Liberalism that conservatives seek to destroy”

    1. The 40-hour work week.
    2. Weekends
    3. Vacations
    4. Women’s Voting Rights
    5. The Civil Rights Act of 1964

    6. The right of people of all colors to use schools and facilities.
    7. Public schools.
    8. Child-labor laws.
    9. The right to unionize
    10. Health care benefits
    11. National Parks
    12. National Forests
    13. Interstate Highway System
    14. GI Bill
    15. Labor Laws/Worker’s Rights
    16. Marshall Plan
    17. FDA
    18. Direct election of Senators by the people.
    19. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Workplace safety laws
    20. Social Security
    21. NASA
    22. The Office of Congressional Ethics. Created in 2008.
    23. The Internet
    24. National Weather Service
    25. Product Labeling/Truth in Advertising Laws
    26. Rural Electrification/Tennessee Valley Authority
    27. Morrill Land Grant Act
    28. Public Universities
    29. Bank Deposit Insurance
    30. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
    31. Consumer Product Safety Commission
    32. Public Broadcasting/Educational Television
    33. Americans With Disabilities Act
    34. Family and Medical Leave Act
    35. Environmental Protection Agency
    36. Clean Air Act
    37. Clean Water Act
    38. USDA
    39. Public Libraries
    40. Transcontinental Railroad and the rail system in general
    41. Civilian Conservation Corps
    42. Panama Canal
    43. Hoover Dam
    44. The Federal Reserve
    45. Medicare
    46. The United States Military
    47. FBI
    48. CIA
    49. Local and state police departments
    50. Fire Departments
    51. Veterans Medical Care
    52. Food Stamps
    53. Federal Housing Administration
    54. Extending Voting Rights to 18 year olds
    55. Freedom of Speech
    56. Freedom of Religion/Separation of Church and State
    57. Right to Due Process
    58. Freedom of The Press
    59. Right to Organize and Protest
    60. Pell Grants and other financial aid to students
    61. Federal Aviation Administration/Airline safety regulations
    62. The 13th Amendment
    63. The 14th Amendment
    64. The 15th Amendment
    65. Unemployment benefits
    66. Women’s Health Services
    67. Smithsonian Institute
    68. Head Start
    69. Americorps
    70. Mine Safety And Health Administration (This has been weakened by conservatives, resulting in recent mining disasters.)
    71. Food Labeling
    72. WIC
    73. Peace Corps
    74. United Nations
    75. World Health Organization
    76. Nuclear Treaties
    77. Lincoln Tunnel
    78. Sulfur emissions cap and trade to eliminate acid rain
    79. Earned Income Tax Credit
    80. The banning of lead in consumer products
    81. National Institute of Health
    82. Garbage pickup/clean streets
    83. Banning of CFCs.
    84. Erie Canal
    85. Medicaid
    86. TARP
    87. Bail Out of the American Auto Industry
    88. Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act
    89. Wildlife Protection
    90. End of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell
    91. Established the basis for Universal Human Rights by writing the Declaration of Independence
    92. Miranda Rights
    93. Banning of torture
    94. The right to a proper defense in court
    95. An independent judiciary
    96. The right to vote
    97. Fair, open, and honest elections
    98. The right to bear arms (Do you really think extreme right wingers would allow anybody besides themselves to have firearms if in power?)
    99. Health care for children and pregnant women
    100. A stable and strong government established by a Constitution
    101. The founding of The United States of America
    102. The defeat of the Nazis and victory in World War II
    103. Paramedics
    104. The Brady Handgun Act
    105. The Glass-Steagall Act (It has since been repealed and we’ve been paying the price for it.)
    106. Oil industry regulations (The Gulf paid the price after conservatives tore many of these regulations down.)
    107. The Affordable Care Act which makes insurance companies more honest and fair.
    108. Woman’s Right to Choose
    109. Title IX
    110. Affirmative Action
    111. A National Currency
    112. National Science Foundation
    113. Weights and measures standards
    114. Vehicle Safety Standards
    115. NATO
    116. The income tax and power to tax in general, which have been used to pay for much of this list.
    117. 911 Emergency system
    118. Tsunami, hurricane, tornado, and earthquake warning systems
    119. Public Transportation
    120. The Freedom of Information Act
    121. Emancipation Proclamation, which ended slavery
    122. Antitrust legislation which prevents corporate monopolies (These laws have been savaged by conservatives, which is why corporations are getting huger and competition is disappearing leading to less jobs and high prices.)
    123. Water Treatment Centers and sewage systems
    124. The Meat Inspection Act
    125. The Pure Food And Drug Act
    126. The Bretton Woods system
    127. International Monetary Fund
    128. SEC, which regulates Wall Street. (Conservatives have weakened this regulatory body, resulting in the current recession.)
    129. National Endowment for the Arts
    130. Campaign finance laws (Conservatives have gutted these laws, leading to corporate takeovers of elections.)
    131. Federal Crop Insurance
    132. United States Housing Authority
    133. Soil Conservation
    134. School Lunch Act
    135. Mental Retardation Facilities and Community Mental Health Centers Construction Act
    136. Vaccination Assistance Act
    137. Over the course of nearly 50 years, liberals contributed greatly to the eventual end of the Cold War.
    138. The creation of counterinsurgency forces such as the Navy Seals and Green Berets.
    139. Voting Rights Act, which ended poll taxes, literacy tests, and other voter qualification tests.
    140. Civil Rights Act of 1968
    141. Job Corps
    142. Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965
    143. Teacher Corps
    144. National Endowment for the Humanities
    145. Endangered Species Preservation Act of 1966
    146. National Trails System Act of 1968
    147. U.S. Postal Service
    148. Title X
    149. Kept the Union together through Civil War and rebuilt the South afterwards.
    150. Modern Civilization