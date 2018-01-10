Local Girl Scout Troop Dedication Ceremony of the”River of Hope” at Carousel Ranch

By Signal Contributor

By Denise Tomey, Santa Clarita Contributor

On Wednesday, December 14, Girl Scout Troop 6592 officially dedicated their Silver Award project – a literal “River of Hope” to the children with special needs at Carousel Ranch. In addition to building the river itself, the girls joined the Carousel Ranch students at their annual holiday party to paint rocks with each child’s name, that was then placed within the River of Hope (outside of the Carousel Ranch office), commemorating each child’s personal progress and growth.

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadet can earn, giving them the chance to do big things and make their community better in the process. In the words of Brooke Lackey, one of the scouts, “we were so excited to create a dry river bed, acknowledging hope on a long journey that the Carousel Ranch students have accomplished enabling them to grow to where they are today”.

Girl Scout Troop # 6592 is made up of 7 girls ranging from 12-14 years of age, from Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Jr. High schools as Legacy Academy. After completion of their Silver Award, the girls will bridge to become Senior Girl Scouts.

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun. For more information call Carousel Ranch at 661. 268.8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org