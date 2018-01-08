Local roundup: SCCS boys basketball stays hot in league play

By Signal Staff

Last update: 10 hours ago

7 SHARES Share Tweet

Andrew Thompson led SCCS with 15 points as it picked up its second consecutive win to open Heritage League play, beating Lancaster Baptist 80-35 on Monday night at SCCS.

Caden Starr was second on the team with 14 points while Kaleb Lowery had a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Jordan Starr led the Cardinals with six assists and had 13 points.

Justin Collins and Noah Veluzat each had nine points. Kevin Stone added eight points

SCCS (5-7, 2-0 Heritage League) play a nonleague game Saturday against Paraclete at St. Genevieve High School.

Prep girls basketball

Trinity 30, Pacifica Christian 24 (from Jan. 6)

Hannah Caddow led Trinity (7-3, 3-0 Heritage League) with eight points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Ellie Howell had four points and 12 rebounds while Trinity Towns had five points and six rebounds.

Trinity will hit the road to play Faith Baptist at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prep girls soccer

SCCS 15, Guidance Charter 2

Ten different SCCS (4-1, 2-0 Heritage League) players scored in the blowout Heritage League win, including Christine Rivas, Farrell Plew, Jenny Curry and Avery Osborn.