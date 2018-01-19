Local roundup: SCCS boys hoops runs away with win over Trinity

By Signal Staff

Last update: 10 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prep boys basketball

Santa Clarita Christian 93, Trinity Classical Academy 47 (at The Master’s University)

Kaleb Lowery led SCCS with 23 points and 20 rebounds. Jordan Starr added 18 points to go with eight rebounds and a team-high five assists. Ty Penberthy and Justin Collins chipped in 11 points apiece for SCCS (9-9, 5-0 Heritage League).

Prep boys hockey

West Ranch 6, Valencia 1

West Ranch put 36 shots on goal as Anderson Lee notched a hat trick. The Wildcats moved to 5-5 in LAKHSHL (LA Kings High School Hockey League) play.

College baseball

Master’s 15, Marymount 7

Josh Robison hit three home runs Friday to lead The Master’s University to a season-opening win over Marymount California University at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Compton.

Robison finished 4-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Max Maitland went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and Scott Savage tossed six shutout innings for the win.