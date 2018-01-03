Saugus girls soccer stays in a groove with win over Dos Pueblos

By Ryan Posner

There would be no letdown for the Saugus girls soccer team Wednesday afternoon.

Coming off one of the program’s biggest wins in recent memory — a penalty-kick shootout victory Saturday over Hart to win the Hart Soccer Showcase — the Cents rattled off a 5-0 preleague win over Dos Pueblos on their home turf.

Saugus picked up its sixth victory since last Thursday.

“Today, we wanted to make sure we were still building,” said Saugus coach Aly Drake. ‘I had heard there were a few injuries for Dos Pueblos, but I still wanted us to have a really focused warmup and I wanted to come out strong.

Saugus’ start Tuesday wasn’t as strong as Drake had hoped. But that changed after a penalty-kick goal from Breeanna San Lucas a little less than 20 minutes into the contest. San Lucas buried her shot past the diving reach of Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Bella Vazquez to her right.

Bree San Lucas puts Saugus out to a 1-0 lead with this PK. Shaina Berdin scored moments later to give Saugus a 2-0 lead, with just under 20 minutes to play in the first half. pic.twitter.com/arvtwVBLa2 — Ryan Posner (@ryanposner_) January 3, 2018

Less than two minutes later, Shaina Berdin added a goal of her own.

With 12:51 to play in the first half, Catalina Castillo-Lozano scored one of her two goals of the day from just inside the 30-yard line, putting Saugus up 3-0 at intermission.

“We’ve been putting in so much effort to make sure we’re peaking at the right time like this, right before league,” said Castillo-Lozano.

Castillo-Lozano added her second goal with a little over eight minutes to go in the game — a header coming off a Kaytlin Russell cross from the right flank. Abbey Negosian finished out the scoring in added time, beating Vazquez over top with a chip from outside the penalty box.

“We just need to make sure we don’t let all the success go to our heads,” Castillo-Lozano said. “We want to keep this momentum going into league.”

How will the Cents keep their confidence without going overboard?

“I think this is a group that understands pretty well that each time we come out here we want to get better,” Drake said. “They understand that these are all practice moments and learning moments we can have.”

After a stellar performance in the shootout against Hart, Saugus goalkeeper Kayla Medof was rarely tested Tuesday, collecting three saves.

Saugus will travel to Thousand Oaks on Saturday before opening league play against Valencia next Tuesday at home.