SCCS girls soccer quickly recovers for win over SCVi

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 9 hours ago

This week has been a roller coaster for Santa Clarita Christian girls soccer.

The Cardinals played three consecutive games with varying results. After beating Trinity Classical Academy on Tuesday and losing to Louisville on Wednesday, SCCS picked up a 14-0 win over SCVi on Thursday at SCVi.

“They’re certainly up to the challenge,” said coach Matt Gale. “I have one young lady, she was icing three different body parts so that she could play today.”

Four freshmen netted goals for the Cards: Sydney Boswell had five, Ellyanna Edwards and two and Siloam and Avery Osborn chipped in one apiece.

“They’re really good and they’re going to be really good for years,” Gale said. “The program is in really good hands for these young ladies.”

Kelly Gale, Julia Phillipps, Alyssa Hopewell and Jenny Curry each added one goal.

Gale had his team focus on remaining competitive through solid fundamentals to earn the dominant win.

“They had to have a good touch, get their head up and get their ball off the foot and move,” Gale said. “When you’re playing a team like we did tonight … you want to complete against them. You want to show them that you’re going to compete.”

The Cards (6-3 overall, 4-1 in Heritage League) also had a chance to give their roster a few different looks. Kalona Marr, a perennial goal-scorer for the Cardinals, played goalkeeper for the final 10 minutes of the game and several other players came off the bench to contribute.

SCCS will continue Heritage League play on Monday against Guidance Charter of Palmdale. The Cardinals picked up a 15-2 win over the Gators earlier this season.

SCVi (0-3, 0-3) next travel to St. Monica Academy on Feb. 1, according to MaxPreps.