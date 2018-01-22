SCCS girls soccer runs away with shutout over Guidance Charter

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 6 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After losing two of three games last week, the SCCS girls soccer team has rebounded in exceptional fashion.

The Cardinals picked up a 9-0 Heritage League win over Guidance Charter on Monday night at College of the Canyons, giving them their second shutout in a row.

Freshmen Sydney Boswell and Ellyanna Edwards each collected hat tricks. SCCS has outscored its opponents 23-0 over its last two games since losing to Louisville last Wednesday.

“We just wanted them to work on the simple things: keeping their head up, making simple passes, don’t overcomplicate the matter and look for the home-run ball when you can keep possession a little longer,” said SCCS coach Matt Gale.

Boswell scored all three of her goals in the first half. Edwards, who also logged four assists. had one of her three goals in the opening frame to help get the Cardinals out to a 5-0 lead. Siloam Brenner scored the Cardinals’ final goal of the first half.

Fresh off it’s No. 5 ranking in today’s CIF-SS Div. 7 poll, @SCCS_Athletics girls soccer out to 5-0 lead over Guidance Charter at the half. Sydney Boswell with three goals thus far. Catalina Sonnenberg (video below) and Siloam Brenner also with goals. pic.twitter.com/xusKPZybUp — Ryan Posner (@ryanposner_) January 23, 2018

“We played really well as a team and just getting our passes together,” Boswell said. “I really liked the way we were passing it through the middle and staying unselfish.”

Edwards and Boswell combined for seven goals in the Cardinals’ 14-0 win over Santa Clarita Valley International last Thursday. Boswell has a team-high 21 goals while Edwards is second with 13 goals.

“It’s been great to get this experience and have this kind of success right away,” Edwards said. “It’s been a great environment here. I think this freshman class has been able to contribute a lot.”

MORE: SCCS girls soccer quickly recovers for win over SCVi

Along with two goals from Edwards, Kalona Marr and Abigail Patterson tallied second-half goals. Alyssa Hopewell notched the Cardinals’ only assist on the evening that didn’t belong to Edwards.

SCCS (8-3, 6-1 Heritage League) closes out its week of games Thursday at Valley Torah before playing St. Monica Academy twice next week, along with a game against Palmdale Aerospace Academy. The two schools, as well as SCCS, were the only Heritage League teams with winning records in league play as of Monday night. Palmdale Aerospace Academy also handed the Cardinals their only league loss to this point last week.

“We’ve really got to work on our spacing and keeping our shape working up to those games next week,” Gale said. “Those are some things that can tend to get sloppy and we’ll get hurt by some of the top teams in our league if we let that happen.”

About the author View All Posts Ryan Posner

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.