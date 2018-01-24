Take Advantage of Recreational Opportunities in 2018

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Councilmember Bill Miranda

Three weeks in and 2018 is already off to a roaring start. Are you still on track with your New Year’s resolutions? If you’re like me, one of the things you are looking forward to this year is remaining active by taking advantage of all our City has to offer. Thankfully, there is a long list of unique recreational opportunities in Santa Clarita that are perfect for the entire family. All you need to know is where to look.

The best source of information for opportunities offered by the City is Seasons magazine, which is delivered to every home in Santa Clarita and can also be found online at Santa-Clarita.com/Seasons. The spring 2018 edition will be out soon, so be sure to keep an eye on your mailbox. You will be sure to find an activity that piques your interest and helps you make this year your best yet.

There are a number of adult classes and one-day workshops that you can sign up for, each allowing you to explore a hobby or learn a new skill this year. For example, classes in photography or writing will encourage you to take more photos in 2018 or begin writing the novel you’ve been planning. Maybe you’re interested in learning how to dance or want to improve your health with fitness and yoga classes. Seasons magazine has all the information you need to get started.

One of the more interesting classes I found when looking through Seasons is the “Freezer Meals Workshop,” which teaches you how to prepare and freeze meals for your family. This will definitely come in handy for those wanting to eat healthier this year. There is also a course that teaches you how to make your own sushi from scratch at home. California and spicy tuna roll lovers rejoice!

There are adaptive classes for adults with special needs and the award-winning STAR Club program returns, offering activities like recreation, sports, crafts and more over a six-week period beginning March 24.

If you are feeling more competitive this time of year, think about getting a few friends together and registering to play in one of our ongoing Adult Sports leagues. Adult basketball and volleyball leagues will begin their spring seasons in April. You can learn more about schedules, registration and league rules by visiting Santa-Clarita.com/AdultSports.

Of course, what would Santa Clarita be without a wide range of Youth Sports action at our parks and facilities each weekend? When you visit Santa-Clarita.com/YouthSports or flip through your copy of Seasons magazine, you will find the perfect activity for your child to participate in this year. Whether you are interested in baseball, softball, flag football or volleyball, there is a season starting soon so be sure to register.

There are also great educational opportunities for kids. For both youth and teens, the City offers activities and weekly classes in areas that include video game design, music, art and much more so your children can strengthen their passions and experience new opportunities.

We are extremely proud of the programs and events that our staff at the City’s community centers put on and I highly encourage you to register for a free membership so you can stay updated on the news and happenings in the area. The Newhall Community Center on Market Street and the Canyon Country Community Center on Flying Tiger Drive, not to mention The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway, are home to the best programs, events and classes you’ll find anywhere.

The City of Santa Clarita is continually named one of the best and healthiest places to live. Take advantage of our recreational opportunities this year and see why.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

About the author View All Posts Signal Contributor

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.