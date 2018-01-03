Taylor Scott and Riley Dinnison are Engaged!

By Tracey Scott, Valencia Community Contributor

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tracey and Jeff Scott of Valencia. Taylor graduated from

William S Hart High School in 2007. In 2011 she received her degree from UC Irvine in Sociology and is now employed at Edmunds.com in Santa Monica.

The groom-to-be is the son of Mary and Joe Dinnison of Spokane, Washington. Riley is a 2006 graduate of Lewis and Clark High School. In 2010 Riley graduated from Whitworth University with an Economics degree and is currently working in finance at Verus in Hermosa Beach.

Taylor and Riley are looking forward to their March 2018 wedding. And, we are all SO happy and excited for them to start their new life together!!