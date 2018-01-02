Thomas becomes president of Condie, Thomas & Harbo

Jeffrey L. Thomas has ascended to president of the Valencia-based accounting firm of Condie, Thomas & Harbo, CPAs.

A graduate of USC who joined the firm in January 2012, Thomas succeeds Gary E. Condie, one of the company’s founding shareholders who has shifted to serve as chairman of the board. The leadership change took effect Jan. 1.

“I am excited to continue to grow our firm while providing the level of service that our clients have come to expect,” Thomas said in a company-issued news release.

Thomas has more than 16 years of public accounting experience, offering audit, financial statement compilation, tax preparation and planning, and business management consulting services. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the CPA societies of California and New York states, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Prior to joining Condie, Thomas & Harbo, Thomas was a senior manager with Grant Thornton, LLP, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, LLP.