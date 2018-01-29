U.S. Rep. Steve Knight: Time to provide for the common defense

Let’s make this clear: the United States military is the strongest and most capable fighting force in the world. Since the end of the Cold War, we have enjoyed uncontested military supremacy over our rivals, along with the diplomatic leverage and economic security that coincides it.

However, this seat at the top is increasingly in jeopardy and will be usurped if Congress and the Administration fail to act. The world cannot afford to have this position ceded to a nation without our own moral obligations or political accountability. We as a nation must invest in ensuring American military dominance. Future generations depend on it.

In a world with increasing aggression from North Korea and Iran, a resurgent Russia and China, and stateless terrorist organizations, it defies all logic for a superpower to shrink or disinvest in its defense. Yet this is exactly what has happened in America over the past decade.

Our Air Force is the smallest it has ever been; with less than half of the number of squadrons we had in 1991. Our Navy is the smallest it’s been since World War One, forcing our sailors and ships to ignore vital maintenance and training schedules to meet increasing mission obligations. This has contributed to the tragically fatal collisions that not only have taken two ships out of circulation, but more importantly led to loss of invaluable American lives. Our Army, which is meant to be the backbone of our ground war-fighting capability, has been forced to shut down 15 brigade combat teams with only a fraction of the remaining units prepared to respond to an immediate threat.

The fact of the matter is that as a result of this neglect, our men and women in uniform now use outdated and sometimes unreliable equipment, depend on vehicles, aircraft and vessels that are far past their expected lifespans, and deploy without the training and maintenance time needed to remain mission-ready. This gap in resources falls directly on Congress and coinciding Administrations.

While our service members continue to serve honorably and with distinction, it’s time the federal government supports them appropriately. My colleagues and I on the Armed Services Committee passed the National Defense Authorization Act that approves a top-line spending amount of $692 billion. This number is consistent, if not slightly below, the Department of Defense’s past reported requirements to fund war-time operations, system acquisitions and modernization, capability enhancements to compete with near-peer adversaries, and increased pay and benefits for troops and their families.

This bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers and was promptly signed into law by President Trump. However, it is now time to appropriate those authorized funds for what is understood by both parties to be an urgent need.

As Congress fast-approaches the February 8 spending agreement deadline, I urge my colleagues to understand this challenge as our foremost priority during these discussions. For far too long we have asked our troops to sacrifice so much for the defense of our nation while Congress’s gridlock has held up the resources they need to adequately do so. It is time we fulfill at least this part of the debt we owe them. The repercussions if we don’t would be catastrophic.

Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) is the 25th District Representative to the U.S. House.

  • Brian Baker

    Excellent. Knight has his eye on the ball, in contrast to the alternates running in the other party; the carpetbagger, Hill, and the others, who are all bleating about “impeaching Trump” (showing a complete ignorance of the Constitution), gun control, “#metoo”, and the “climate change” scam.

    https://signalscv.com/2018/01/democrats-talk-trump-guns-environment-candidate-forum/

    We as a country actually have some serious business to attend. We need serious representation, not more squawking Dem/socialist parrots.

    • Brian Richards

      Yea, eye on the ball. Sure…..He just wants to bankrupt this country differently that the democrats. Yes, if forced I would spend money on planes versus Big Bird or abortions, but it’s still a slow slog to inevitable bankruptcy either way.

      • Richard Birchoff Mertz

        You are a SOCIALIST

        • Ron Bischof

          No, he isn’t.

          • Brian Richards

            Thank you Ron. His comment is comically ignorant.

          • Richard Birchoff Mertz

            You are comically socialist.

      • Brian Baker

        There are some functions that are actually within the legitimate purview of the government, and the military is one of them.

        Further, the idea that, in this world, a weak USA would somehow magically make peace fall all over the place like a Wisconsin snowfall is beyond naïve; it’s wishful thinking of the type we used to see from the hippies in the Haight back in the ’60s and ’70s, with their “Make love, not war” nonsense.

        Whether or not you accept it, we have real enemies in this world. The ONLY thing that keeps us safe is our military, and it has to be the best in the world to do that.

        Pearl Harbor is a perfect example of what happens if we DON’T maintain a credible deterrent force.

    • Ron Bischof

      That forum was staged by CAUP25, a group funded by the super PAC ActBlue.

      It’s focused on “flipping” District 25 “blue” rather than national security.

      • Brian Baker

        Yes, of course. I know that. That was my point. Look at the absurd issues and positions they represent.

  • Brian Richards

    Good lord! We spend almost a trillion dollars on defense when you add Homeland defense and other defense related budgets not necessarily under the DOD. When will it be enough for people like you? Hey, I have a great idea. Lets borrow a couple hundred billion a year from China because we don’t hold England, France, Germany, and South Korea responsible for their own defense. Is there anywhere in that massive budget we could cut or is it like very other line item in the toilet bowl budget, nothing ever gets cut ever! Our air force is small. Our navy is small. Yada, yada, yada……maybe they are smaller because we don’t have the threat of the USSR hanging over our heads? Am I advocating spending 10 bucks a year on defense. Heck no, but surely we can spend smarter and make other countries spend at least as much as we do. And maybe we don’t need a 190 foreign bases? And maybe we don’t need to spend 20 years in Afghanistan where armies have been dying for literally centuries! We’re broke, bankrupt, we literally borrow money to give to other countries to pay off their debt and alleged fiscal conservatives like Knight have never seen a defense dollar wasted and that didn’t need to be tripled. Oh by the way, we spend as much as the next 10 countries combined, so spare me the poor mouthing Rep. Knight. Do your job and cut spending and save our children and grandchildren the yoke of financial slavery you and your 534 cohorts seem to embrace with such enthusiasm.

    • Ron Bischof

      There’s no doubt that our military spending can be more efficient. However, supply chain efficiencies take time and we’re at an operational deficit as Rep. Knight outlined due to prior irresponsible budgeting.

      No one is suggest just throwing money at the backlog.

      Are you positing with the “10 countries” comparison that those nation states have equivalent missions, Brian?

      • Brian Richards

        No I’m not. I fully understand our duty to lead the way. I understand that it’s been left to us to make sure the seas are safe for commerce. What I don’t understand is why we are forced to pay for the defense Germany, and to a lessor extent, South Korea. Yes there are threats to those countries, but it’s offensive to me that we have to borrow money to defend them when they are shirking their own financial responsibilities. I also believe that so called conservatives like Knight really aren’t conservative and he can no more dimension how much more he wants and why than you or I can. It’s a knee jerk reaction among many on the right. “I’m opposed to our massive spending except…….”. I’m not convinced that prior budgeting was irresponsible based on what we spend each year. They even don’t count Homeland Security or the massive NSA or the CIA or a number of other related defense agencies in their budgeting.

        • Ron Bischof

          Cool. I expected that you understood that the USA produces 20% plus of global GDP with 5% of the world’s population.

          Noting that the majority of consumers of our products lie outside our borders, a global Navy is required to protect trade routes. Of course, there are other military force multipliers to the Navy that I won’t digress into for this comment.

          I agree that our our defense commitments to allies require renegotiation and that our allies should be footing the bill for their defense.

          With the change in the Executive Office, more NATO members are now meeting their 2% of GDP defense spending commitment. It’s a start but there’s more to do.

          However, that’s doesn’t negate the points in Rep. Knight’s column.

  • Richard Birchoff Mertz

    Despite Mr. Knights STATIST BELIEFS regarding net neutrality he is absolutely correct here. Our military is the most honorable institution on God’s earth and must be funded to the best of our ability. I hate taxes as much as the next red blooded Amercian, but I would gladly pay double taxes to increase our military. In addition, this would mean more veterans.

    • Brian Richards

      Increase it to what? To what gain? What would you like to do with a bigger military that we can’t do today? And finally, nobody prevents you from paying double taxes, just write a check and send it to the treasury. In the meantime reasonable people can discuss if 3/4ths of a trillion dollars is enough or not. Some people think that pulling a number out of your behind, lets call it $700,000,000,000.00, and saying “nope, that’s not enough”, isn’t a very smart way to conduct a country’s business. And finally, nobody is knocking the institution so quit the straw man arguments.

      • Richard Birchoff Mertz

        The larger our military is, the better we can protect ourselves from islam countries and communist countries that seek to destroy the invisible hand of the free market and undermine proud Amercian rights. During the Obozo presidency, military funding was cut nearly 90% to appease special interests such as women and beatniks. Reagan warned us about this but you will not listen. The invisible hand will carry away our deficits, just as it will carry away the terrible legacy of Demon-crats.

        • Ron Bischof

          “military funding was cut nearly 90%”

          Source, Mr. Mertz?

