Volunteers Honored at Annual American Diabetes Association Recognition Event

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

By Teresa Todd, Santa Clarita Contributor

The American Diabetes Association of the Greater Los Angeles area celebrated the year’s accomplishments and recognized the dedicated efforts of several Los Angeles area volunteers at its annual Volunteer Recognition Reception held on Dec. 6, 2015 at the San Antonio Winery in downtown Los Angeles.

“This year almost 5,000 people, walked, ran, cycled, golfed… drove classic cars and did many other activities too numerous to mention, so they could raise funds and otherwise support the American Diabetes Association here in Los Angeles,” said actor Jack McGee who served as emcee for the evening’s event. Recognizing volunteers for their contributions is vital to the continued success of the Association and the ultimate goal to stop diabetes.

The Association will merge two signature fundraisers in 2018: Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes and Tour de Cure. Participants will be able to walk, run, ride or run and ride at one super event, which takes place at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

For more information call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit www.diabetes.org.