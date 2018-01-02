Jim Horton: ‘Wild West’

Re: Arnold Mann’s letter of Dec. 29, “A better example”

I’m afraid Mr Mann has a skewed view of our old west. In reality, it was peopled by the same sort of people that we have today. A nut with a gun was still a nut. Men and women carried arms for protection and did not shoot someone for the least provocation. My great-grand father carried a side arm and didn’t shoot a single person. The weapon in fact was a German P08 or Luger as they are called. He bought it in 1908 out of a Sears Roebuck catalog. He ranched in Heppnern, Oregon. So much for the “Wild West.”

Jim Horton

Valencia