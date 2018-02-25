Crime Blotter: Canyon Country (East)

By Danny Diaz

Last update: Sunday, February 25th, 2018

Burglary – Big Cedar Drive/Oak Crest Drive
An unknown suspect broke into a storage container at a construction site and stole copper wire.

Burglary – 27300 block of Fahren Court
An unknown suspect kicked in the front door of the location and stole two game consoles and jewelry.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 27600 block Rock Rose Lane
The victim came home from work, and was confronted by a suspect described to be a male Hispanic adult. The suspect allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

Burglary – 27600 block of Rock Rose Lane
While conducting patrol checks, the deputies saw an opened door at a vacant apartment and found two suspects inside. After a brief investigation, the suspects were arrested for burglary.

Burglary – 18100 block of Erik Court
An unknown suspect broke into the victim’s apartment and stole several cans of magazines and rounds.

 

Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station

About the author

View All Posts
Danny Diaz

Danny Diaz

Crime Blotter: Canyon Country (East)

February 25, 2018, 2:53 pm
Add Comment
Danny Diaz

Burglary – Big Cedar Drive/Oak Crest Drive
An unknown suspect broke into a storage container at a construction site and stole copper wire.

Burglary – 27300 block of Fahren Court
An unknown suspect kicked in the front door of the location and stole two game consoles and jewelry.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 27600 block Rock Rose Lane
The victim came home from work, and was confronted by a suspect described to be a male Hispanic adult. The suspect allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

Burglary – 27600 block of Rock Rose Lane
While conducting patrol checks, the deputies saw an opened door at a vacant apartment and found two suspects inside. After a brief investigation, the suspects were arrested for burglary.

Burglary – 18100 block of Erik Court
An unknown suspect broke into the victim’s apartment and stole several cans of magazines and rounds.

 

Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station

About the author

View All Posts
Danny Diaz

Danny Diaz