Crime Blotter: Canyon Country (East)

Burglary – Big Cedar Drive/Oak Crest Drive

An unknown suspect broke into a storage container at a construction site and stole copper wire.

Burglary – 27300 block of Fahren Court

An unknown suspect kicked in the front door of the location and stole two game consoles and jewelry.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 27600 block Rock Rose Lane

The victim came home from work, and was confronted by a suspect described to be a male Hispanic adult. The suspect allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

Burglary – 27600 block of Rock Rose Lane

While conducting patrol checks, the deputies saw an opened door at a vacant apartment and found two suspects inside. After a brief investigation, the suspects were arrested for burglary.

Burglary – 18100 block of Erik Court

An unknown suspect broke into the victim’s apartment and stole several cans of magazines and rounds.

Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station