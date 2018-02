‘Domes’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library through May 12

Close to 200 people of all ages came to enjoy the Israeli food and music at the reception of “DOMES” on January 17.

Naomi Young left her birthplace 40 years ago and now resides in Saugus with her husband and their four adult sons.

The solo art exhibit of Jerusalem domes landscapes by Israeli artist Naomi Young is on display at the Old town Newhall library through May 12, 2018.

For more on Naomi’s artwork, please visit: www.naomiyoung.com or contact her at:

naomiyoung7@yahoo.com