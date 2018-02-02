Foothill League boys soccer roundup: Hart and Canyon finish with tie

By Haley Sawyer

With 10 minutes left in regulation play at Hart, Hart boys soccer’s Dillon Vega had a message for his team:

“We’re this close,” he yelled across the field as the Indians planted themselves in the attacking third.

In a Friday afternoon game that resulted in a 0-0 tie, Hart really was that close. They dominated offensively for the majority of the second half, but Canyon’s defense wasn’t budging.

“We’re a good defensive team,” said Canyon goalkeeper Chase Moynihan. “We can keep with it, when we put our mind to it, we can really go out there and stop any team from scoring. That’s what I hope we can do for the rest of the season.”

Moynihan had some extra motivation for a shutout. At Thursday’s practice, he injured one of his fingers and had asked coach Robert Benavidez if he could take some shots on goal.

“And he said no,” Moynihan said. “(He said) if you play and you make a shutout the next game, I’ll let you take all the shots you want on Monday.”

It was Hart (13-6-2 overall, 7-0-1 in Foothill League) that was doing most of the shooting on Friday, though. An offense that was vicious in the first half only ramped up its performance in the second half.

The Indians peppered the Cowboys (5-12-4, 3-3-2) with shots in the 70th minute, but the ball bounced of Moynihan several times before working its way out of the box.

Hart coach Adonay Jovel said that his team was physically capable of winning the game, but fell short mentally.

“They came to the game thinking they already won league and league is not over until it’s over,” said Jovel. “(We were) a little too relaxed today and not enough urgency, wanting to win.”

Canyon had three consecutive scoring chances between the 45th and 48th minute. The first shot was saved by Indians keeper Jacob Tomaszewski, the second went over the crossbar and the third went wide left.

If Hart would have beaten the Cowboys, it would have clinched the Foothill League title.

“We didn’t want to give them that satisfaction and the same time we wanted to get a point, maybe even sneak three points out of here to better our position,” said Benavidez, a Hart alum.

“You don’t want to be the team that they say, oh, we clinched against Canyon.”

Saugus 1, Golden Valley 1

Tanner Brown scored off a Dylan Sullivan assist in the first half for the Centurions (8-5-7, 2-2-4). The Grizzlies’ Yermi Maldonado scored on a header from a cross by Johnny Saavedra in extra time to tie it up.

Saugus hosts Canyon on Tuesday, while GV (3-11-2, 0-7-1) will host Valencia on the same day.

Valencia 6, West Ranch 0

Julian De La O recorded a hat trick for the Vikings (4-8-4, 2-4-2) and Guillermo Martinez added on two more goals. Matt Lopez also chipped in a goal for himself.

Harrison Koury and Phil Stulman split the shutout.

West Ranch is 8-3-4 and 4-2-2 and plays at Hart on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.