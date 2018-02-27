Foothill League boys volleyball roundup: New Cats coach gets win in season-opener

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 3 hours ago

Brandon Johnson really couldn’t have asked for a better first game as head coach of West Ranch boys volleyball.

The Wildcats swept defending CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champions Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 at Notre Dame on Tuesday.

“They’re a hard-working group,” Johnson said. “They’re an energetic group. They really want to win, they want to get better. So every day coming into practice is a lot of fun, more than anything else. We were kind of itching to get on the court.”

Griffin Peters led the team with 10 kills, while Andrew Benser had eight kills and five aces. Tyson Drake, the team’s only returning starter, finished the match with 20 assists.

West Ranch (1-0), which went undefeated in Foothill League play last season, relied on strong serving to take down the Knights.

“We really attacked them from the service line,” Johnson said. “We got them out of the game. We want to be a strong serving team and that was a key for us tonight.”

The Cats next host Thousand Oaks on Friday at 6 p.m. and begins league play against Hart on March 20.

“I’m just excited for what this season can be and as we build more time together,” Johnson said. “We’re going to do some damage this year for sure.”

Valencia 3, Calabasas 1

The Vikings (1-0) dropped the first game 26-28, but bounced back to win the following three 25-23, 25-13, 27-25.

Jackson Young had nine kills and Arron Erskin had 51 assists. Middles Connor Ruffner and Dorian Ellis combined for 10 blocks.

On Thursday, Valencia will travel to Oak Park for a 6 p.m. match.

Hart 3, Burbank 2

The Indians (1-0) won 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-26, 15-13. Dylan Lange registered 13 kills and Wyatt Bates had eight kills. Gavin Leising had six solo blocks.

“Starting off the season, we shook off the cobwebs and overcame some first-game jitters,” said coach Jeannie Brauninger via text message. “It was great to be tenacious and pull out a win.”

Hart hosts Alemany on Friday at 5 p.m.

Glendale 3, Canyon 1

Dustin Deisbeck led the Cowboys (0-1) with 17 kills, followed by Esquivel Ramirez, who had 13 kills.

Canyon will play Highland at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

A final score was not available for the match between Saugus and Chaminade.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Foothill League boys volleyball roundup: New Cats coach gets win in season-opener

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

Brandon Johnson really couldn’t have asked for a better first game as head coach of West Ranch boys volleyball.

The Wildcats swept defending CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champions Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 at Notre Dame on Tuesday.

“They’re a hard-working group,” Johnson said. “They’re an energetic group. They really want to win, they want to get better. So every day coming into practice is a lot of fun, more than anything else. We were kind of itching to get on the court.”

Griffin Peters led the team with 10 kills, while Andrew Benser had eight kills and five aces. Tyson Drake, the team’s only returning starter, finished the match with 20 assists.

West Ranch (1-0), which went undefeated in Foothill League play last season, relied on strong serving to take down the Knights.

“We really attacked them from the service line,” Johnson said. “We got them out of the game. We want to be a strong serving team and that was a key for us tonight.”

The Cats next host Thousand Oaks on Friday at 6 p.m. and begins league play against Hart on March 20.

“I’m just excited for what this season can be and as we build more time together,” Johnson said. “We’re going to do some damage this year for sure.”

Valencia 3, Calabasas 1

The Vikings (1-0) dropped the first game 26-28, but bounced back to win the following three 25-23, 25-13, 27-25.

Jackson Young had nine kills and Arron Erskin had 51 assists. Middles Connor Ruffner and Dorian Ellis combined for 10 blocks.

On Thursday, Valencia will travel to Oak Park for a 6 p.m. match.

Hart 3, Burbank 2

The Indians (1-0) won 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-26, 15-13. Dylan Lange registered 13 kills and Wyatt Bates had eight kills. Gavin Leising had six solo blocks.

“Starting off the season, we shook off the cobwebs and overcame some first-game jitters,” said coach Jeannie Brauninger via text message. “It was great to be tenacious and pull out a win.”

Hart hosts Alemany on Friday at 5 p.m.

Glendale 3, Canyon 1

Dustin Deisbeck led the Cowboys (0-1) with 17 kills, followed by Esquivel Ramirez, who had 13 kills.

Canyon will play Highland at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

A final score was not available for the match between Saugus and Chaminade.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Feb
28
Wed
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Feb 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]