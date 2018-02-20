Girls soccer roundup: Hart, Valencia fall; SCCS moving on to quarterfinals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Hart girls soccer team’s came to an end on Tuesday afternoon at Santiago of Corona in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tournament.

The Sharks defeated the Indians 2-1. Taylor Moorehead, a San Diego State commit, scored the lone goal for Hart.

The Indians (18-6-1), who are the only Division 1 girls team in the Santa Clarita Valley, had a wildly successful season that featured a 9-0-1 Foothill League season and yet another league championship.

“This season was excellent,” said coach Guilherme Mitrovitch. “We are very proud of your girls for the continuous success and for winning league for the fifth consecutive time. We had only eight varsity returners from last season. We played very good soccer throughout the season.

“(We’re) disappointed to end like his especially for our seniors. But they are leaving a beautiful legacy behind them.”

Sunny Hills 2, Valencia 0

The Vikings lost in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 girls soccer tournament at Sunny Hills of Fullerton on Tuesday.

Valencia ends the season at 10-7-5. It earned an automatic bid to playoffs after finishing third in the Foothill League.

SCCS 5, Pacific Lutheran 0

Arianna Sonnenberg recorded four saves in the shutout. Sydney Boswell scored three goals and Ellyanna Edwards scored two in the CIF-SS Division 7 second-round game.

The Cardinals (14-4) will host Saddleback Valley Christian on Friday at 3 p.m. Game location is yet to be determined.