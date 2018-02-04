One injured in Newhall knife fight

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One individual was injured during a knife fight on the 24200 block of Pine Street in Newhall on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

Deputies received a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. alleging that an adult male was stabbed during a five-person altercation in Newhall, said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Firefighters from Station 73 on Railroad Avenue responded to the scene to render first aid to the victims.

“One male was transported to the hospital,” said Mohrhoff.

Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims said that although only one individual was transported, more could have been injured during the brawl.

“There’s only one transport in our call history,” she said, “but there was some discrepancy on the possibility that others were injured.”

The extent of the victims injuries are unknown as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is still searching for persons involved in the incident.

“No arrests have been made,” said Mohrhoff to The Signal at 11 a.m. Sunday.