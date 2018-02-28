Santa Clarita Celebrates One Epic Story

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By the Santa Clarita Public Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program encourages citywide discussions and promotes reading through the celebration of one story during the entire month of March. This year, you are invited to join us in an epic quest to read Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One.”

This novel marks our first science fiction selection for One Story One City and we know it will capture the community’s collective interest and span generations with its page-turning plot.

The novel is set in the year 2045 and follows the adventures of teenager Wade Watts. As millions of other world-wide citizens do, Wade escapes his grim reality by donning goggles and gloves and plugging into the virtual utopia known as the OASIS. The OASIS allows you to plug into millions of unique virtual worlds to go to school, earn money and socialize with others. Wade dreams of finding three keys left behind by the late OASIS creator, James Halliday. The keys are rumored to be hidden inside the OASIS, and whoever finds them will inherit Halliday’s very extensive fortune. However, the path to find all three keys won’t be easy and will lead Wade through a puzzling cyber-quest.

We invite you to read the novel now and join Wade on his exploration of the OASIS, a virtual world full of ‘80s and early ‘90s nostalgia, gaming and pop culture. The novel can be read by both teens and adults (be aware, there are adult themes and some profanity) and will either rekindle your love for the past generation or if you’re on the younger side, make you appreciate pop culture from the past. I can’t imagine a better book to bridge interests between different generations.

To participate, simply check out a copy of the book at your local Santa Clarita Public Library branch. Multiple formats of the book are available, including eBook, large print, audio and Spanish. The book is also available for purchase through our program partner, Valencia Barnes & Noble.

Once you have read “Ready Player One,” get ready to engage with others in the City and discuss the book at a local book club discussion or online through the Library’s Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest accounts! Don’t forget to share your One Story One City experiences online by posting on social media with the hashtag #OneStory2018.

The Santa Clarita Public Library will be hosting various free events and activities to celebrate “Ready Player One” throughout the month of March. You won’t want to miss our special themed programs which offer something for every member of the family.

There will be multiple opportunities at your library branches in Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia to join a book discussion with a local book club (non-members welcome), play retro arcade games that are referenced in the book, watch ‘80s movies, dance to ‘80s music, create ‘80s inspired crafts, compete in an ‘80s trivia night and much more.

Wonder what it would be like to enter the OASIS as Wade does in the story? Try the closest thing to it and test drive a virtual reality console at your local library branch! If you enjoy art galleries, you’ll appreciate the “Ready Player One” inspired art exhibit that will be displayed in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.

A best-selling classic, “Ready Player One” will also be released as a major motion picture directed by Steven Spielberg in late March. And, if you attend any of the One Story One City events, you’ll have an opportunity to win a pair of movie tickets to a private screening!

For exact dates, times and locations for these events, please visit the One Story One City website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.

One Story One City is made possible by the support and partnership of the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library and Valencia Barnes & Noble.

We hope you will participate and read, discuss and interact with each other over a story that is out of this virtual world.