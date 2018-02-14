How Santa Clarita Saved My Life and Made Me Richer In Many Ways

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

Courtesy photo

By Derek Rydall, Santa Clarita Contributor

 

Santa Clarita resident and author Derek Rydall. Courtesy photo

I had to almost die twice to begin understanding why I was alive.

An ER visit in my 20’s when I nearly killed myself from drinking, and a near-drowning experience after a movie I was starring in fell apart — were the catalysts that cracked my thick ego open and give me a bold new vision to live for.

My life was on the verge of spiraling out of control, until this deeper spiritual connection and a family of my own finally gave me the grounding I needed to rebuild and ultimately thrive.

Valencia was where we chose to call home and create community — far enough from the siren call of Hollywood and the wild life that almost claimed mine. I’d gone to high school here, had family here, and my wife and I found many couples who shared our values.

The Santa Clarita Valley became the village it took to raise our family.

With parks, pools, and paseos everywhere, I found a peace and comfort that created a space to start hearing my own thoughts, thinking my own thoughts, and writing them down in a way that could help others. This led to my book, Emergence, where I revealed the lessons I’d learned on my journey to the brink and back.

I became a transformational teacher and was blessed to share a message of possibility with people around the world: no matter what we go through, our worth is never diminished; there’s a power within that can fulfill our greatest potential when we align with it. It brought many riches, materially and experientially. But after a few years, it also brought up deeper issues I hadn’t dealt with.

My life began to break down again. My marriage of over 20 years ended and for a while it looked like I might lose everything. Growth doesn’t happen in a straight line. Some things have to fall apart to come together stronger. Just as some trees need a forest fire to open their seedpods and bring forth new life, our journey often requires breakdowns before the biggest breakthroughs.

As I became a student of my own work, the Dark Night lifted and a richer life emerged beyond my imagination. A happier family, greater purpose, opportunity, and love like never before – with my Creator, my partner, and myself. I finally understood Grace – it wasn’t something I could earn but a gift that was waiting when I truly surrendered to something bigger than myself.

The result is my new book, The Abundance Project: 40 Days to More Wealth, Health, Love, and Happiness, where I share a path to living richly no matter what conditions you’ve been through or are facing.  Whether it’s a hard relationship, health issues, money problems, or a job from hell, when you understand the Abundance Principle, you’ll begin to live a richer life of ease, grace, and dignity.

This community has given me so much. My prayer is that this gift can begin to give something back.

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Courtesy photo

How Santa Clarita Saved My Life and Made Me Richer In Many Ways

3 hours ago
Signal Contributor

By Derek Rydall, Santa Clarita Contributor

 

Santa Clarita resident and author Derek Rydall. Courtesy photo

I had to almost die twice to begin understanding why I was alive.

An ER visit in my 20’s when I nearly killed myself from drinking, and a near-drowning experience after a movie I was starring in fell apart — were the catalysts that cracked my thick ego open and give me a bold new vision to live for.

My life was on the verge of spiraling out of control, until this deeper spiritual connection and a family of my own finally gave me the grounding I needed to rebuild and ultimately thrive.

Valencia was where we chose to call home and create community — far enough from the siren call of Hollywood and the wild life that almost claimed mine. I’d gone to high school here, had family here, and my wife and I found many couples who shared our values.

The Santa Clarita Valley became the village it took to raise our family.

With parks, pools, and paseos everywhere, I found a peace and comfort that created a space to start hearing my own thoughts, thinking my own thoughts, and writing them down in a way that could help others. This led to my book, Emergence, where I revealed the lessons I’d learned on my journey to the brink and back.

I became a transformational teacher and was blessed to share a message of possibility with people around the world: no matter what we go through, our worth is never diminished; there’s a power within that can fulfill our greatest potential when we align with it. It brought many riches, materially and experientially. But after a few years, it also brought up deeper issues I hadn’t dealt with.

My life began to break down again. My marriage of over 20 years ended and for a while it looked like I might lose everything. Growth doesn’t happen in a straight line. Some things have to fall apart to come together stronger. Just as some trees need a forest fire to open their seedpods and bring forth new life, our journey often requires breakdowns before the biggest breakthroughs.

As I became a student of my own work, the Dark Night lifted and a richer life emerged beyond my imagination. A happier family, greater purpose, opportunity, and love like never before – with my Creator, my partner, and myself. I finally understood Grace – it wasn’t something I could earn but a gift that was waiting when I truly surrendered to something bigger than myself.

The result is my new book, The Abundance Project: 40 Days to More Wealth, Health, Love, and Happiness, where I share a path to living richly no matter what conditions you’ve been through or are facing.  Whether it’s a hard relationship, health issues, money problems, or a job from hell, when you understand the Abundance Principle, you’ll begin to live a richer life of ease, grace, and dignity.

This community has given me so much. My prayer is that this gift can begin to give something back.

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor