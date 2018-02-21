University News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY

Hofstra University congratulates local students named to the fall 2017 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List:

Gisela Factora of Stevenson Ranch

Anissa Johnson of Valencia

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked private university just 25 miles from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention with the resources, technology, and facilities of a large university.

Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY

Natalie Gutierrez of Newhall, Named to the Marist College Dean’s List for the fall 2017 Semester. Gutierrez is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Criminal Justice.

Marist College is located in the historic Hudson River Valley and at its branch campus in Florence, Italy. It is a comprehensive, independent institution grounded in the liberal arts. Marist is dedicated to helping students develop the intellect, character, and skills required for enlightened, ethical, and productive lives in the global community of the 21st century.

Marist educates 4,700 traditional-age undergraduate students and more than 1,300 adult and graduate students in 46 undergraduate majors and 13 graduate programs, including fully online MBA, MPA, MS, and MA degrees.

Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL

Emily Morris of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2017 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, Liberal Arts University offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 50 miles south of Chicago. Additional sites are in Rolling Meadows and Oak Brook, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Grand Rapids and Grand Ledge, Michigan; Hong Kong; and more than 100 School of Graduate and Continuing Studies learning locations throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.

Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Pacific University (Ore.) for Fall Semester 2017. They are among 459 undergraduate students at Pacific University to achieve this high academic honor.

Andrew Cesta, of Santa Clarita

Ashlyn Storaker, of Santa Clarita

Stacey Storaker, of Santa Clarita

To qualify for the Dean’s List at Pacific, a student must achieve a term grade-point average 3.70 (4.00 scale) and complete 12 or more graded hours.

Founded in 1849, Pacific University (Ore.) is a diverse and sustainable community dedicated to discovery and excellence in teaching, scholarship and practice. The university consists of colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, Health Professions and Optometry with campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn.

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

A total of 12,594 students enrolled during the 2017 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Those students include:

Karly Anderson of Newhall, Dean’s List

Juliette Edwards of Newhall, Dean’s List

John Mahoney of Newhall, Dean’s List

Makena Wasserman of Saugus, Dean’s List

Brittany Biscailuz of Valencia, Dean’s List

Emily Goldstein of Valencia, Dean’s List

Kaila Wong of Valencia, President’s List

Kristopher Holland of Canyon Country, Dean’s List

Ariana Wong of Canyon Country, Dean’s List

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.