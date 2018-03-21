2018 Foothill League boys volleyball preview

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

West Ranch's Tyson Drake (22) celebrates a kill with teammate Derek Seo (4) during a playoff volleyball game against Palos Verdes at West Ranch last season. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

With spring just around the corner, the quest for the top volleyball team begins in the Foothill League.

Starting the season off on a seven-game win streak, West Ranch (9-2), looks poised to begin the Foothill League season on a strong note.

With only one returning starter from last year’s team, senior Tyson Drake and the Wildcats are trying to create a new culture at West Ranch.

Characterizing his team as “aggressive”, first-year head coach Brandon Johnson is molding his team to play how he wants.

“I want our team to play together,” said Johnson. “Aggressive, but together.”

Seniors Griffin Peters and Andrew Benser, the Wildcats’ most potent scorers and kill leaders, boost the Wildcats offense.

They are both averaging three or more kills per game and have a combined 195 kills on the year.

Defensively, thanks in large part to sophomore standout Zack Drake, Tyson’s younger brother, who switched to from setter to outside hitter. The Wildcats have only dropped eight games in 11 games to begin the season.

The Cats open up league play at home against the Hart Indians tonight.

Indians’ Coach Jeannie Brauninger has led Hart to a 5-5-1 record on the season, dropping one out of the last three matches played.

Returning starter and last year’s Second Team All-Foothill League selection, Wyatt Bates, can help turn things around heading into league play.

Bates led Hart with 24 aces and 107 digs last year during his junior campaign.

With returning Foothill League first-teamer Gage Smith, the Centurions look to end up towards the top of the standings, as they have compiled a 7-7 record for head coach Barry Nua.

Smith looks to be one of the team’s leaders in his junior year, posting 139 kills on a .294 hitting percentage, while collecting 47 digs and nine blocks last season for Saugus.

Valencia (3-6) has stumbled out of the gates, only managing three wins in ten games this season.

Connor Ruffner, who made last year’s All-Foothill first team, along with fellow senior Jackson Young hope to ramp up the offensive tenacity as they lead the team in kills with 60 and 50, respectively.

Defensively, fellow senior Cameron Graves commands the defense with Ruffner and Young as all three lead the team in blocks.

Already surpassing last year’s win total (5), Canyon (6-5) has turned things around with senior returning starters, Dustin Deisbeck and Esquivel Ramirez, providing the offensive spark the Cowboys need.

Newcomers Connor Cooper, Shane Kelly and Aaron Berko have all moved up from JV or freshmen teams and look like they will factor in to be key contributors for this Cowboy squad.

“We are fortunate enough to have players that have moved up from our freshmen or JV teams and have played well for us so far,” said Canyon Coach Jeff Cody.

Berko and Cooper provide some much-needed outside hitting, while Kelley is one of the most talented passers for the Cowboys.

Lastly, Golden Valley looks to rebound from a regrettable first half of the season as they have squeaked out three wins in seven games.

The Grizzlies open up league play against West Ranch Thursday.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

West Ranch's Tyson Drake (22) celebrates a kill with teammate Derek Seo (4) during a playoff volleyball game against Palos Verdes at West Ranch last season. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

2018 Foothill League boys volleyball preview

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

With spring just around the corner, the quest for the top volleyball team begins in the Foothill League.

Starting the season off on a seven-game win streak, West Ranch (9-2), looks poised to begin the Foothill League season on a strong note.

With only one returning starter from last year’s team, senior Tyson Drake and the Wildcats are trying to create a new culture at West Ranch.

Characterizing his team as “aggressive”, first-year head coach Brandon Johnson is molding his team to play how he wants.

“I want our team to play together,” said Johnson. “Aggressive, but together.”

Seniors Griffin Peters and Andrew Benser, the Wildcats’ most potent scorers and kill leaders, boost the Wildcats offense.

They are both averaging three or more kills per game and have a combined 195 kills on the year.

Defensively, thanks in large part to sophomore standout Zack Drake, Tyson’s younger brother, who switched to from setter to outside hitter. The Wildcats have only dropped eight games in 11 games to begin the season.

The Cats open up league play at home against the Hart Indians tonight.

Indians’ Coach Jeannie Brauninger has led Hart to a 5-5-1 record on the season, dropping one out of the last three matches played.

Returning starter and last year’s Second Team All-Foothill League selection, Wyatt Bates, can help turn things around heading into league play.

Bates led Hart with 24 aces and 107 digs last year during his junior campaign.

With returning Foothill League first-teamer Gage Smith, the Centurions look to end up towards the top of the standings, as they have compiled a 7-7 record for head coach Barry Nua.

Smith looks to be one of the team’s leaders in his junior year, posting 139 kills on a .294 hitting percentage, while collecting 47 digs and nine blocks last season for Saugus.

Valencia (3-6) has stumbled out of the gates, only managing three wins in ten games this season.

Connor Ruffner, who made last year’s All-Foothill first team, along with fellow senior Jackson Young hope to ramp up the offensive tenacity as they lead the team in kills with 60 and 50, respectively.

Defensively, fellow senior Cameron Graves commands the defense with Ruffner and Young as all three lead the team in blocks.

Already surpassing last year’s win total (5), Canyon (6-5) has turned things around with senior returning starters, Dustin Deisbeck and Esquivel Ramirez, providing the offensive spark the Cowboys need.

Newcomers Connor Cooper, Shane Kelly and Aaron Berko have all moved up from JV or freshmen teams and look like they will factor in to be key contributors for this Cowboy squad.

“We are fortunate enough to have players that have moved up from our freshmen or JV teams and have played well for us so far,” said Canyon Coach Jeff Cody.

Berko and Cooper provide some much-needed outside hitting, while Kelley is one of the most talented passers for the Cowboys.

Lastly, Golden Valley looks to rebound from a regrettable first half of the season as they have squeaked out three wins in seven games.

The Grizzlies open up league play against West Ranch Thursday.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
21
Wed
7:00 am Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Mar 21 @ 7:00 am – 7:30 pm
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Blood Drive To schedule your life-saving appointment: visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: HenryMayo Or call 1-800-Red Cross -Refreshments and Snacks will be provided -Photo I.D. required Henry Mayo Center, Education[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 21 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Mar
22
Thu
9:00 am Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Mar 22 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Waste Management Hosting Hiring Event for Drivers and Technicians in Santa Clarita Applicants Encouraged to Apply in Advance WHAT: Waste Management to host National Career Day hiring event in Santa Clarita welcoming interested and qualified[...]