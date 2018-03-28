AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser to Raise Money for New School Building

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Courtesy photo

By Jessie Kodish, Santa Clarita Contributor

AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy, located in Canyon Country, has begun a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for their new school building. AlphaKidz will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit our new building. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to AlphaKidz, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

We are excited about our shoe drive. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our new building, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.

For more on AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy, please contact Jessie Kodish at 661-251-1035, jessie@alphakidz.org or visit their website at www.alphakidzinternational.com.

About AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy

AlphaKidz is a school with integrity that strives to bring out the winner in each child! They provide a learning environment with a low student-teacher ratio, and offer a rigorous curriculum enriched with advanced material for their students, which allows them the exploratory learning that they love. The quality of instruction and care put into AlphaKidz is intimate and thoughtful. We need to preserve schools that put this much care and consideration into its institution by helping them grow. Thank you for supporting their cause and helping their school grow!

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Courtesy photo

AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser to Raise Money for New School Building

1 min ago
Signal Contributor

By Jessie Kodish, Santa Clarita Contributor

AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy, located in Canyon Country, has begun a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for their new school building. AlphaKidz will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit our new building. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to AlphaKidz, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

We are excited about our shoe drive. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our new building, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.

For more on AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy, please contact Jessie Kodish at 661-251-1035, jessie@alphakidz.org or visit their website at www.alphakidzinternational.com.

About AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy

AlphaKidz is a school with integrity that strives to bring out the winner in each child! They provide a learning environment with a low student-teacher ratio, and offer a rigorous curriculum enriched with advanced material for their students, which allows them the exploratory learning that they love. The quality of instruction and care put into AlphaKidz is intimate and thoughtful. We need to preserve schools that put this much care and consideration into its institution by helping them grow. Thank you for supporting their cause and helping their school grow!

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]