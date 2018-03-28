AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser to Raise Money for New School Building

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jessie Kodish, Santa Clarita Contributor

AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy, located in Canyon Country, has begun a shoe drive fundraiser to raise funds for their new school building. AlphaKidz will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit our new building. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to AlphaKidz, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

We are excited about our shoe drive. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our new building, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.

For more on AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy, please contact Jessie Kodish at 661-251-1035, jessie@alphakidz.org or visit their website at www.alphakidzinternational.com.

About AlphaKidz International S.M.A.R.T. Academy

AlphaKidz is a school with integrity that strives to bring out the winner in each child! They provide a learning environment with a low student-teacher ratio, and offer a rigorous curriculum enriched with advanced material for their students, which allows them the exploratory learning that they love. The quality of instruction and care put into AlphaKidz is intimate and thoughtful. We need to preserve schools that put this much care and consideration into its institution by helping them grow. Thank you for supporting their cause and helping their school grow!