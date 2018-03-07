Canyon Country Optimist Club’s 8th Annual Charity Auction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Norbert Moniz, Santa Clarita Contributor

The 8th Annual Canyon Country Optimist Club’s Charity Quarter Auction sponsored by the Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 5 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. All proceeds from this auction will be used to benefit youth and in-need families.

The price of admission ($45) includes dinner, coffee and soft drinks, a numbered paddle and ball, AND loads of fun for all. The Quarter (25¢) Basket Auctions gives guests a chance to win one of at least 75 baskets donated by local businesses. In addition, silent and live auctions give opportunities for guests to bid on sports memorabilia, trips to Maui, hotel stays at Caesar’s Las Vegas, tickets to a Dodger game, a day at the spa, and much more.

Join us for an evening of fun and help the Foundation to bring out the best in Santa Clarita’s kids, today and tomorrow, by providing support for youth in need. For information about purchasing tickets or making a donation for the auction, please contact Norbert Moniz at 661-678-3637.