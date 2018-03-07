Celebrating Youth Art Month with the Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Adrey Rieckhoff looks at her drawing she is making of a dragon in a bath during the Youth Arts Showcase at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

By Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

March is Youth Art Month, a time for us to appreciate the important role the fine arts play in the development of our youth. Engagement in the fine arts, such as music, painting and theater, are an essential part of any school curriculum and a vital component in the educational program of every student.

Art allows children to express their emotions and ideas, explore different kinds of media, experiment with different designs and expand their creativity and imagination. In addition, it helps build motor skills, decision making skills and perseverance.

To celebrate Youth Art Month, the City of Santa Clarita will be hosting its third annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 24, at The Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. I highly recommend families attend!

The annual event gives students in the Santa Clarita Valley an opportunity to showcase their talent by performing or displaying their art for the community. Each school district will highlight their visual artists and performing artists; local dance studios will lead participatory movement and dance classes; student artists will display their street painting masterpieces and local art studios will give interactive art demonstrations.

Stroll around the Santa Clarita Youth Art Gallery to view and admire artwork submitted by local students in the contest categories of: art on canvas, technical art, and pen and paper. You can even take part in the contest and vote for your favorite piece to win the “People’s Choice” award. A special ceremony announcing the winners will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Children will want to stop by the Interactive Youth Art Area, where they will be able to explore their artistic skills with activities such as shadow puppet making, art robots, face painting and guided art drawing lessons.

For a special experience, visit the Street Painting Area, located in the parking lot of The Centre. Watch color transform the floor as youth street painting teams use pastels to paint masterpieces in the middle of the parking lot. Designs for the chalk art have been submitted by members of the community. The vibrant paintings will be available for viewing all day – but be sure to stop by before they are washed away at the close of the event.

If you are in the mood to relax and watch performances, make your way to the Performing Arts Stage to see presentations by youth choruses, dance teams and the CalArts ensemble. The Oak Room Stage will also be open throughout the day treating visitors to spoken-word poetry and storytelling.

If you or your kids prefer to break it down with some dance moves, you’ll want to stop by the Interactive Dance Room where youth are invited to dance to the beat with free Hip Hop, Polynesian and African dance lessons taking place every hour.

The Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase is a wonderful event for the whole family. I hope you can make it this year and help us celebrate the creativity of our youth in Santa Clarita.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. For additional information regarding the Youth Arts Showcase, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Marsha McLean is Mayor Pro Tem of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Adrey Rieckhoff looks at her drawing she is making of a dragon in a bath during the Youth Arts Showcase at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Celebrating Youth Art Month with the Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase

1 min ago
Signal Contributor

By Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

March is Youth Art Month, a time for us to appreciate the important role the fine arts play in the development of our youth. Engagement in the fine arts, such as music, painting and theater, are an essential part of any school curriculum and a vital component in the educational program of every student.

Art allows children to express their emotions and ideas, explore different kinds of media, experiment with different designs and expand their creativity and imagination. In addition, it helps build motor skills, decision making skills and perseverance.

To celebrate Youth Art Month, the City of Santa Clarita will be hosting its third annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 24, at The Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. I highly recommend families attend!

The annual event gives students in the Santa Clarita Valley an opportunity to showcase their talent by performing or displaying their art for the community. Each school district will highlight their visual artists and performing artists; local dance studios will lead participatory movement and dance classes; student artists will display their street painting masterpieces and local art studios will give interactive art demonstrations.

Stroll around the Santa Clarita Youth Art Gallery to view and admire artwork submitted by local students in the contest categories of: art on canvas, technical art, and pen and paper. You can even take part in the contest and vote for your favorite piece to win the “People’s Choice” award. A special ceremony announcing the winners will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Children will want to stop by the Interactive Youth Art Area, where they will be able to explore their artistic skills with activities such as shadow puppet making, art robots, face painting and guided art drawing lessons.

For a special experience, visit the Street Painting Area, located in the parking lot of The Centre. Watch color transform the floor as youth street painting teams use pastels to paint masterpieces in the middle of the parking lot. Designs for the chalk art have been submitted by members of the community. The vibrant paintings will be available for viewing all day – but be sure to stop by before they are washed away at the close of the event.

If you are in the mood to relax and watch performances, make your way to the Performing Arts Stage to see presentations by youth choruses, dance teams and the CalArts ensemble. The Oak Room Stage will also be open throughout the day treating visitors to spoken-word poetry and storytelling.

If you or your kids prefer to break it down with some dance moves, you’ll want to stop by the Interactive Dance Room where youth are invited to dance to the beat with free Hip Hop, Polynesian and African dance lessons taking place every hour.

The Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase is a wonderful event for the whole family. I hope you can make it this year and help us celebrate the creativity of our youth in Santa Clarita.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. For additional information regarding the Youth Arts Showcase, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Marsha McLean is Mayor Pro Tem of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]