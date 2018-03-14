Easter Services at COC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sandy Yu, Santa Clarita Contributor

Crossroads Community Church is hosting a city-wide Easter Service at College of the Canyons Cougar Field on Sunday, April 1. For the seventh year, this non-denominational Easter Service is open to the public.

A free continental breakfast will be served on the field at 8 a.m., and then a worship service will start at 9 a.m. Worship will be led by the Crossroads Worship Team under the leadership of Greg Clark.

On Friday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m., we will have a Good Friday service on the field featuring the worship music band Shane and Shane.

On Saturday, March 31 from 5-8 p.m., we are hosting an event at the stadium called “PrEaster.” This is an event for the whole family and is open to the public. There will be bounce houses, field games, and egg hunt. Families can purchase a pizza dinner. There is no charge for the actual event.

Senior Pastor, Todd Smith, says, “Last year this was one of the biggest highlights of our church as we opened up our doors to the Valley. Easter 2018 is our opportunity to share and celebrate the greatest story ever told to mankind, that there is real hope found in the life of Christ who crushed death and is alive. We invite everyone from the curious to the convinced to celebrate with us outdoors on the field inside this great stadium.”

Easter 2018 is a free weekend event that is open to the entire community of Santa Clarita. The outdoor service is a family-style service. There will be special parking for elderly and handicapped with shuttle service onto the field. Information about the event can be found at www.easteratcoc.org, or you can call the church office at 661-775-