The five time thieves

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Paul Butler, Newleaf Training and Development. Submitted photo

In last week’s column, I suggested there are two types of time management challenges — people and process. The goal with people is always to build trust.

This week, I address the second type of time management challenge — processes. The goal with processes is always to reduce time.

The five process time thieves are email, phones, interruptions, procrastination and interruptions. Although there are people involved, they’re also processes. We must have effective relationship and efficient processes, when serving our colleagues, clients and vendors.

Very few employees have been trained how to manage these five time thieves. Due to space limitations here, I’ll summarize three recommended best practices for each time thief. Feel free to email me if you’d like a document summarizing best practices we’ve gathered from clients all over the globe.

Email

Phones

Interruptions

Procrastination

Meetings

By implementing best practices for our processes, we can reduce the time stolen by one or all of the five time thieves. We also need to remind ourselves the goal with people is to build trust. I believe this quote from author Mark Buchanan summarizes this tension exceptionally well:

“Generous people have more time. Contrariwise, those who guard every minute, resent every interruption, ration every moment, never have enough. They’re always late, always behind, always scrambling, always driven. There is, of course, a place for wise management of our days and weeks and years. But management can quickly turn into rigidity. We hold time so tight we crush it, like a flower closed in the fist. We thought we were protecting it, but all we did was destroy it.”

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaf-ca.com).The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Signal newspaper. For questions or comments, email Butler at paul.butler@newleaf-ca.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Paul Butler, Newleaf Training and Development. Submitted photo

The five time thieves

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor
Paul Butler/Going the Extra Mile

In last week’s column, I suggested there are two types of time management challenges — people and process. The goal with people is always to build trust.

This week, I address the second type of time management challenge — processes. The goal with processes is always to reduce time.

The five process time thieves are email, phones, interruptions, procrastination and interruptions. Although there are people involved, they’re also processes. We must have effective relationship and efficient processes, when serving our colleagues, clients and vendors.

Very few employees have been trained how to manage these five time thieves. Due to space limitations here, I’ll summarize three recommended best practices for each time thief. Feel free to email me if you’d like a document summarizing best practices we’ve gathered from clients all over the globe.

Email

  • Use the subject header by pre-fixing with “Info,” “Action” and, rarely, “Urgent Action” with the red exclamation mark. You’ll find your recipient will appreciate this.
  • Use the person’s name at the start of the email and consider opening and closing with a connective phrase such as “I trust you’re well” or “I trust this is useful”.
  • Be clear whose court the ball is now in by closing with a phrase such as, “I look forward to hearing from you.”

Phones

  • Consider standing up when making a call, as you’ll find you communicate clearer and your call time will reduce.
  • If you have to deal with someone who is verbose, summarize back what they’ve said and ask them if you’ve understood them. People who are wordy are often that way because they don’t feel understood.
  • To avoid text tag and ambiguity, use the voice recorder functionality on your cell and then send the recording as a text message.

Interruptions

  • If someone stops by your work area and asks: “Do you have a minute?” ask them if it really is a minute! If they need longer, schedule a mutually convenient time. Consider going to their work area to meet. Why? Well, it’s easier to walk away from someone when you’re done rather than push him or her out of your area.
  • Consider standing up when someone interrupts you. Most people will perceive this as a sign of respect and you’ll find your conversation will be more concise.
  • Consider using ear buds while working at your desk to avoid distractions and even eye contact with people who just want to stop by and “shoot the breeze.”

Procrastination

  • Involve others whose work you depend upon to get their input on timelines and milestones as soon as possible: People tend to support what they help create.
  • If you’re a morning person, attack work you may have a tendency to procrastinate on in the morning, and vice versa if you’re more of an afternoon person.
  • Reward yourself for getting something done, such as “I’ll do X and then I’ll make a coffee,” etc.

Meetings

  • Be an influencer and respectfully challenge the status quo of meetings. Do we need to meet? Do we need this amount of time? Does everyone need to be here for the whole meeting? Can we meet standing up?
  • Be an example to others by making sure you’ve done what you said you were going to do as a result of the last meeting.
  • Be focused by having a timed agenda — even a timekeeper — and don’t allow the meeting to be sidetracked. Be on time.

By implementing best practices for our processes, we can reduce the time stolen by one or all of the five time thieves. We also need to remind ourselves the goal with people is to build trust. I believe this quote from author Mark Buchanan summarizes this tension exceptionally well:

“Generous people have more time. Contrariwise, those who guard every minute, resent every interruption, ration every moment, never have enough. They’re always late, always behind, always scrambling, always driven. There is, of course, a place for wise management of our days and weeks and years. But management can quickly turn into rigidity. We hold time so tight we crush it, like a flower closed in the fist. We thought we were protecting it, but all we did was destroy it.”

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaf-ca.com).The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Signal newspaper. For questions or comments, email Butler at paul.butler@newleaf-ca.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
18
Sun
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 18 – Mar 19 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day College of the Canyons Summer In... @ College of the Canyons
College of the Canyons Summer In... @ College of the Canyons
Mar 19 all-day
College of the Canyons Summer Institute What: Week 1, July 9-13. Week 2, July 16-20 When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia Cost: $275 per week[...]
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
7:00 pm Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Mar 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Come join local young democrats for a monthly meeting.