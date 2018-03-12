Time management is a game of trust

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Paul Butler, Newleaf Training and Development. Submitted photo

Did you know the subject of time management is one of the most often Googled terms in the field of professional development? Surely by now, with all this wonderful technology and the amount of personal planning systems available, you’d think we’d have solved this one.

Technology, as helpful as it can be to our everyday lives, doesn’t seem to be the answer. Author and teacher Robert McCracken wrote in 1960: “A 40-hour work week is now common, and automation and technology will probably reduce it within the lifetime of the rising generation to 25 to 30 hours.”

Even though McCracken was a wonderful author and teacher, I believe it would be fair to say, he was rather inaccurate in his prediction. From a time management perspective, technology can — if we’re not careful — just bring the next task, quicker. Sociologists call this the “boomerang” effect.

I’ve also noticed the problem with most personal planning systems is they’re actually not that “personal.” Time management gurus often want to sell their system and so what they offer as a “personal” system is really a one-size, one-fit solution.

Most approaches to time management distill into doing more things faster, and we’ve found at Newleaf Training and Development, that this is not sustainable.

We’ve discovered there are really two types of time management challenges — people and process. The goal with people is always to build trust and the goal with processes is to reduce time.

Trust is character (who we are) plus competence (what we do). As Stephen M.R. Covey said in his book, The Speed of Trust, “When trust is high, speed increases and costs decrease” — there’s an economic value of trust.

Think about someone you work with — someone you have a high level of trust with. I believe you’ll find when you run it through this filter, you have fewer time management issues with this person because the trust is so high.

Conversely think about someone at work — this could be your boss, a direct report, a peer or maybe a vendor or even a client, who you have a low level of trust with. It could be you doubt their character or you think they’re incompetent. Hey, they may think the same of you, and so the level of trust between you is low. Now think about your dealings with them. Fast or slow? I’d suggest everything slows down when you deal with them.

The antithesis of Covey’s model, though, must also true — when trust is low, speed decreases and costs increase. We have all sorts of time management challenges when the trust between people is low. “Facts” have to be double- and triple-checked; we have unnecessary meetings and even meetings about meetings. In low-trust relationships, there’s more email and more cc’ing of people and worse still, bcc’ing of others.

 

To recap, the goal with people is to build trust whereas the goal with processes is to reduce time. No one ever started a process or procedure thinking, “I hope this takes me as long as possible.”

In next week’s column, we will look at the process side of time management and specifically best practices when it comes to what we refer to as the five time thieves of (1) email (2) phones (3) interruptions (4) meetings and (5) procrastination.

If we run out of time in next week’s article, we could always postpone No. 5. (That was a joke by the way).

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaf-ca.com).The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Signal newspaper. For questions or comments, email Butler at paul.butler@newleaf-ca.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Paul Butler, Newleaf Training and Development. Submitted photo

Time management is a game of trust

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor
Paul Butler/Going the Extra Mile

Did you know the subject of time management is one of the most often Googled terms in the field of professional development? Surely by now, with all this wonderful technology and the amount of personal planning systems available, you’d think we’d have solved this one.

Technology, as helpful as it can be to our everyday lives, doesn’t seem to be the answer. Author and teacher Robert McCracken wrote in 1960: “A 40-hour work week is now common, and automation and technology will probably reduce it within the lifetime of the rising generation to 25 to 30 hours.”

Even though McCracken was a wonderful author and teacher, I believe it would be fair to say, he was rather inaccurate in his prediction. From a time management perspective, technology can — if we’re not careful — just bring the next task, quicker. Sociologists call this the “boomerang” effect.

I’ve also noticed the problem with most personal planning systems is they’re actually not that “personal.” Time management gurus often want to sell their system and so what they offer as a “personal” system is really a one-size, one-fit solution.

Most approaches to time management distill into doing more things faster, and we’ve found at Newleaf Training and Development, that this is not sustainable.

We’ve discovered there are really two types of time management challenges — people and process. The goal with people is always to build trust and the goal with processes is to reduce time.

Trust is character (who we are) plus competence (what we do). As Stephen M.R. Covey said in his book, The Speed of Trust, “When trust is high, speed increases and costs decrease” — there’s an economic value of trust.

Think about someone you work with — someone you have a high level of trust with. I believe you’ll find when you run it through this filter, you have fewer time management issues with this person because the trust is so high.

Conversely think about someone at work — this could be your boss, a direct report, a peer or maybe a vendor or even a client, who you have a low level of trust with. It could be you doubt their character or you think they’re incompetent. Hey, they may think the same of you, and so the level of trust between you is low. Now think about your dealings with them. Fast or slow? I’d suggest everything slows down when you deal with them.

The antithesis of Covey’s model, though, must also true — when trust is low, speed decreases and costs increase. We have all sorts of time management challenges when the trust between people is low. “Facts” have to be double- and triple-checked; we have unnecessary meetings and even meetings about meetings. In low-trust relationships, there’s more email and more cc’ing of people and worse still, bcc’ing of others.

 

To recap, the goal with people is to build trust whereas the goal with processes is to reduce time. No one ever started a process or procedure thinking, “I hope this takes me as long as possible.”

In next week’s column, we will look at the process side of time management and specifically best practices when it comes to what we refer to as the five time thieves of (1) email (2) phones (3) interruptions (4) meetings and (5) procrastination.

If we run out of time in next week’s article, we could always postpone No. 5. (That was a joke by the way).

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaf-ca.com).The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Signal newspaper. For questions or comments, email Butler at paul.butler@newleaf-ca.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
12
Mon
7:30 pm Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Mar 12 @ 7:30 pm
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus @ The MAIN | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Daniel Kraus, co-author with Guillermo del Toro of the novel “The Shape of Water,” will be speaking at a free author event called “Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus,” hosted by the Santa Clarita Public[...]
Mar
13
Tue
10:30 am CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
Mar 13 @ 10:30 am
CalRTA SPRING LUNCHEON   CalRTA (California Retired Teachers Association) will hold its Spring meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at IHOP @ I-5 (24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch) at 10:30 a.m. Cost of the[...]
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]