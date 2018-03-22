Foothill League boys volleyball roundup: Saugus subdues Canyon

By Signal Staff

Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Saugus traveled to Canyon Thursday evening as they both opened up Foothill League play.

Discouraged and falling behind early, the Cowboys (6-5 overall, 0-1 in Foothill League) lost to the Cents in straight sets, completing the sweep.

“You could tell that our guys were clearly frustrated,” said Canyon coach Jeff Cody. “So I think our emotions got to us. They did a good job of passing and we gave them a couple free balls. You can’t do that against good competition.”

Luke Leonard dished out 25 assists on the night for the Cents (8-8, 1-0), while Gage Smith led the team in kills with 15.

Dustin Deisbeck tried to power the Cowboys offense as he led the team with 12 kills.

“It was a slippery slope for us today. We really let this one get away from us,” added Cody.

Dylan Spring and Cameron Mudgett combined for 14 digs, securing the Saugus win.

Moving forward, the Cowboys will regroup as they travel to Santa Fe Springs tomorrow to compete in the Valley Christian Tournament.

“It’s a new day, we start fresh tomorrow. We need to stay level-headed and not get overly frustrated. I’m definitely looking forward to playing tomorrow,” said Cody.

Up next for the Cents is Golden Valley on Tuesday as they try to secure their second Foothill league win.

West Ranch 3, Golden Valley 0

Wildcats were able to tame the Grizzlies Thursday with a sweep.

Trying new lineups, the Wildcats were able to get contributions from players that normally don’t get much playing time.

Tristin Clint led the Wildcat offense with seven kills.

Daniel Bisla was second on the team with six kills, while Andrew Benser followed with five kills and four aces.

Defensively, Bryson Wong had 12 digs.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in Foothill league play.

They travel Valencia to take on the Vikings on Wednesday.

