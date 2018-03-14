Gene Uzawa Dorio: A league of our own

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Dr. Gene Dorio

Living in Santa Clarita for three decades allowed me to watch the growth of our community while medically caring for many residents. Over a decade ago it became apparent the quality of medical care was threatened, so I got involved.

Some of it was through picketing the hospital, while other times I chose to query the City Council. I was elected to the hospital physician Medical Executive Committee for five years with the hope of improving patient care. And, now, I write about problems we face as a nation in providing adequate healthcare—especially to elder seniors, veterans and homeless.

One cannot avoid the politics associated with many of these overlapping issues, and nowadays we find extremes on both sides of the aisle. Name calling and labeling has become a pastime, while earplugs are deployed to avoid opinions from the other side.

Even in the microcosm of our small valley, it has become, “You’re either with me, or the enemy.”

Dissecting and analyzing a person’s viewpoint solely to place them in a political category belittles the ideals of independent thinking. Being on one side is like being a Rams fan and not an Eagles fan, or a Dodgers fan over a Giants fan. Like a gladiator versus a lion in the Roman Coliseum, there are some who would root for the lion.
It’s not all athleticism. Sometimes it involves finance, ethics, religion and even life and death.

I label myself a “bleeding-heart fiscal conservative.” That doesn’t make me a Democratic nor Republican, and as you might suspect, I am an Independent voter.

Obtaining truthful information is not easy these days as one must look at all angles and sources. For this information therefore, I have always turned to The League of Women Voters. The league is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

A handful of Santa Clarita women and men seeking unbiased information have formed a local chapter of the league in our valley. We will discuss and bring forward worthy, neutral and objective facts that will allow you to reach your own conclusions concerning important matters in our community, state and around the nation.

The League of Women Voters of the SCV—in conjunction with College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement—is sponsoring an event open to the public on March 22 at 6:30 pm in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center room 258 entitled “Sips and Civility” with the topic: “The America We Want to Be.” If you wish to attend, please RSVP at: CivicEngagement@canyons.edu.

I promise this will be unbiased, and we won’t turn the lions on you.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D. is a Saugus resident

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Dr. Gene Dorio

Gene Uzawa Dorio: A league of our own

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

Living in Santa Clarita for three decades allowed me to watch the growth of our community while medically caring for many residents. Over a decade ago it became apparent the quality of medical care was threatened, so I got involved.

Some of it was through picketing the hospital, while other times I chose to query the City Council. I was elected to the hospital physician Medical Executive Committee for five years with the hope of improving patient care. And, now, I write about problems we face as a nation in providing adequate healthcare—especially to elder seniors, veterans and homeless.

One cannot avoid the politics associated with many of these overlapping issues, and nowadays we find extremes on both sides of the aisle. Name calling and labeling has become a pastime, while earplugs are deployed to avoid opinions from the other side.

Even in the microcosm of our small valley, it has become, “You’re either with me, or the enemy.”

Dissecting and analyzing a person’s viewpoint solely to place them in a political category belittles the ideals of independent thinking. Being on one side is like being a Rams fan and not an Eagles fan, or a Dodgers fan over a Giants fan. Like a gladiator versus a lion in the Roman Coliseum, there are some who would root for the lion.
It’s not all athleticism. Sometimes it involves finance, ethics, religion and even life and death.

I label myself a “bleeding-heart fiscal conservative.” That doesn’t make me a Democratic nor Republican, and as you might suspect, I am an Independent voter.

Obtaining truthful information is not easy these days as one must look at all angles and sources. For this information therefore, I have always turned to The League of Women Voters. The league is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

A handful of Santa Clarita women and men seeking unbiased information have formed a local chapter of the league in our valley. We will discuss and bring forward worthy, neutral and objective facts that will allow you to reach your own conclusions concerning important matters in our community, state and around the nation.

The League of Women Voters of the SCV—in conjunction with College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement—is sponsoring an event open to the public on March 22 at 6:30 pm in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center room 258 entitled “Sips and Civility” with the topic: “The America We Want to Be.” If you wish to attend, please RSVP at: CivicEngagement@canyons.edu.

I promise this will be unbiased, and we won’t turn the lions on you.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D. is a Saugus resident

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]
Mar
17
Sat
7:00 am 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
Mar 17 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
38th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K @ Mentryville | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
On March 17, 2018, the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the thirty-eighth Saint Patrick’s Day 5K race at the historic oil drilling town of Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles county. Located at the base[...]