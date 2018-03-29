Hart boys tennis overcomes Saugus for win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Signal Staff

Saugus boys tennis had the talent at the top of its lineup, but it was Hart’s depth that overwhelmed on Thursday afternoon at Hart High School.

The Centurions No. 1 singles player Erin Pang swept three sets, but the Indians won the match by a score of 13-5.

Pang won with scores of 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

Saugus No. 1 doubles team, Justin Stanford and Sean O’Connell won two sets, 6-3, 7-6, 2-6, but yet again it was Hart that took home seven of nine on the doubles side.

Jax Liescheidt (1-6, 6-0, 6-1), Luke Papayanou (6-1, 6-1, 3-6) and Spencer Kline (6-2, 0-6, 7-6) led the Indians in singles play, while Hart’s doubles team of Daniel LaForteza and Jeremy Killian swept 6-0, 6-2, 6-1.

“This is a big win today,” said Hart head coach Allan Hardbarger. “The last two years Saugus has beaten us and took the last playoff spot. This year we have young talent and are making a playoff push. So beating Saugus was a big step in the right direction.”

West Ranch 18, Canyon 0

The Wildcats strong week continues, as they racked up wins Thursday in a sweep of Canyon.

Canyon managed just eight games off West Ranch, and only one in singles play when Jessie Lara fell 1-6 to Hayden Rand.

In doubles play, Aidan Kutcher and Michael Harrison earned five games on the day in losses of 1-6, 2-6, 2-6.

West Ranch’s singles players, Davey Woodland and Parker McBride were perfect on the day, each winning 6-0, 6-0. 6-0.

Valencia 17, Golden Valley 1

The Vikings were nearly perfect on Thursday in a dominant win over the Grizzlies.

Gabriel Chavez (6-1, 6-0, 6-0) and Eduardo Cedeno (6-0, 6-0, 7-5) each swept in singles play.

Substitutes Sam Kim and Joseph Saba made an appearance in the match, winning two doubles sets 6-4, 6-1. Jackson Boxall and Batis Golestany earned a set win, 6-1.

The Vikings No. 2 doubles team of Chan Gi Kim and Ian Cho swept three sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.