Local roundup: West Ranch softball wins tourney title

West Ranch softball took home the Hart Tournament title on Saturday after beating El Camino Real 12-6 in the championship game.

“It was a great showing,” said coach Phil Giarrizzo. “No one expected us to do that, but we managed to make it happen.”

The Wildcats started out the tournament with a 4-3 win over Thousand Oaks on a walk-off home run by Delaney Bevan. They went on to beat Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 7-1 and Highland 8-2 en route to the tournament title.

Pitcher Jenna Rorick threw 70 pitches against Notre Dame, then 116 against Highland.

Boys golf

Saugus boys golf beat Highland 409-480 on Tuesday. Chad Waitkus carded a 7-over in the win. Braeden Boss followed with a 9-over, while Ethan Le Blanc and Rylie Watson each shot a 10-over.