Martha Michael: But the greatest of these is luck

By Martha Michael

Last update: 1 min ago

While some women are pinching themselves to see if the recent surge of empowerment is alive and well, others are giving it a pulse. College of the Canyons is showing us the life-giving effects of a focus on females with its popular Women’s Conference, held March 17, which happens to be St Patrick’s Day.

It may take the luck o’ the Irish to be among the first 150 women to register for the event, held at the College of the Canyons University Center, which has limited space, so there’s a limit to crowd size.

The all-day gathering is by women, for women, and about women. Joking about it being a sort of “spa day,” Diane Fiero, assistant superintendent/vice president, human resources, has an overarching goal.

“We always look at this as a day of inspiration,” said Fiero, who heads the Women’s Conference. “Helping to motivate people. … We feel it’s a responsibility to provide that feeling every year.”

“Making the Most of Your Life” is the theme, which covers a multitude of aspects. Attendees have a choice of 6-7 breakout sessions per time slot. The keynote speaker is Lisa Welker-Finney, with a panel of her colleagues from Boston Scientific. The local company is the title sponsor for the event, and without such support, Fiero said, it would be impossible to hold the conference.

Every year the Women’s Conference has a career track, covering skill-building and facilitating mid-life changes. This year there’s a session about starting an online business.

“What’s topical and timely” is a high priority, Fiero said. “Supporting women at various stages of their careers.”

There is a buffet breakfast and lunch, and for women who like to shop – about 15 vendors open all day. Mostly woman-owned businesses, they will be selling everything from personal safety items to shoes, clothes and handbags. (And excusing the female stereotyping with a wink and a nod), one of the most popular sessions is on makeup application.

Well, it’s not the seaweed-wrap, cucumber-on-the-eyelids sort of a day, but even a hard grader would give the college an “A” for scope. Breakout sessions include a speaker who managed to make a career move from engineer to writer, producer and casting director … and there are talks on attaining your dreams, what recruiters are looking for, and finding your ancestors.

“Genealogy has been really hot the last couple of years,” Fiero said. “That one’s always full. And we’re trying some new things. We have a belly dance session and we have a self-defense class.”

Some of the more serious topics are elder care and resources for rape crisis victims. And Fiero said they typically receive positive feedback about life coach Doris Marie Zimmer’s annual presentations.

The Women’s Conference has evolved, the COC administrator explained. Some years ago, the keynote speaker drew attention to violence caused by tungsten mining in Africa. And because tungsten was used in manufacturing technological products, it tied to the American economy, which brought her global message home.

Kamala Lopez, director of the documentary “Equal Means Equal” is a former conference speaker, and previous attendees have heard from female inventors and leaders in STEM fields. This year, two of the sessions will address the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

“It’s such a positive environment to serve the women in our community,” Fiero said. “And informative – we don’t want it to just be fluff. We’re trying to make sure we offer what appeals to everyone.”

Andrea Slominski of Santa Clarita, who conducts “Midlife Reboot!” groups, will lead a session called “Regency: The New Life Stage of Women 45-70.”

“Regency is a time that is actually encoded into the bodies and psyches of women,” explained Slominski, M.A., whose doctoral research is on the subject. “In midlife, many women feel the pull to refocus their energies on themselves and what is important to them. … Our bodies and our minds are programmed for this change.”

Slominski’s session will underscore her belief in the power that regent women have, financially, politically and personally.

“We have the unprecedented opportunity of another 20-30 years of creative, productive engagement in the world,” she said. “A longer lifespan, with all of its possibilities, has inspired a personal renaissance for many women, to the betterment of society.”

Investing time to experience that renaissance is a greater cost to most women than the $35 fee.

“The value for the money is definitely there,” Fiero said. “I know moms out there who are really busy, and working women who are busy, and their weekends are like gold to them. But it is worth the time.”

Assuming the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is what awaits those lucky enough to attend the conference, it makes this Irishwoman re-think her plans for March 17.  And keeping in mind what the four-leaf clover stands for – faith, hope, love & luck – I’m hoping when I log on to sign up, I’ll be in clover. Registration is at https://www.canyons.edu/Conferences/WC/Pages/registration.aspx.

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

About the author

View All Posts
Martha Michael

Martha Michael

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

Martha Michael: But the greatest of these is luck

1 min ago
Add Comment
Martha Michael

While some women are pinching themselves to see if the recent surge of empowerment is alive and well, others are giving it a pulse. College of the Canyons is showing us the life-giving effects of a focus on females with its popular Women’s Conference, held March 17, which happens to be St Patrick’s Day.

It may take the luck o’ the Irish to be among the first 150 women to register for the event, held at the College of the Canyons University Center, which has limited space, so there’s a limit to crowd size.

The all-day gathering is by women, for women, and about women. Joking about it being a sort of “spa day,” Diane Fiero, assistant superintendent/vice president, human resources, has an overarching goal.

“We always look at this as a day of inspiration,” said Fiero, who heads the Women’s Conference. “Helping to motivate people. … We feel it’s a responsibility to provide that feeling every year.”

“Making the Most of Your Life” is the theme, which covers a multitude of aspects. Attendees have a choice of 6-7 breakout sessions per time slot. The keynote speaker is Lisa Welker-Finney, with a panel of her colleagues from Boston Scientific. The local company is the title sponsor for the event, and without such support, Fiero said, it would be impossible to hold the conference.

Every year the Women’s Conference has a career track, covering skill-building and facilitating mid-life changes. This year there’s a session about starting an online business.

“What’s topical and timely” is a high priority, Fiero said. “Supporting women at various stages of their careers.”

There is a buffet breakfast and lunch, and for women who like to shop – about 15 vendors open all day. Mostly woman-owned businesses, they will be selling everything from personal safety items to shoes, clothes and handbags. (And excusing the female stereotyping with a wink and a nod), one of the most popular sessions is on makeup application.

Well, it’s not the seaweed-wrap, cucumber-on-the-eyelids sort of a day, but even a hard grader would give the college an “A” for scope. Breakout sessions include a speaker who managed to make a career move from engineer to writer, producer and casting director … and there are talks on attaining your dreams, what recruiters are looking for, and finding your ancestors.

“Genealogy has been really hot the last couple of years,” Fiero said. “That one’s always full. And we’re trying some new things. We have a belly dance session and we have a self-defense class.”

Some of the more serious topics are elder care and resources for rape crisis victims. And Fiero said they typically receive positive feedback about life coach Doris Marie Zimmer’s annual presentations.

The Women’s Conference has evolved, the COC administrator explained. Some years ago, the keynote speaker drew attention to violence caused by tungsten mining in Africa. And because tungsten was used in manufacturing technological products, it tied to the American economy, which brought her global message home.

Kamala Lopez, director of the documentary “Equal Means Equal” is a former conference speaker, and previous attendees have heard from female inventors and leaders in STEM fields. This year, two of the sessions will address the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

“It’s such a positive environment to serve the women in our community,” Fiero said. “And informative – we don’t want it to just be fluff. We’re trying to make sure we offer what appeals to everyone.”

Andrea Slominski of Santa Clarita, who conducts “Midlife Reboot!” groups, will lead a session called “Regency: The New Life Stage of Women 45-70.”

“Regency is a time that is actually encoded into the bodies and psyches of women,” explained Slominski, M.A., whose doctoral research is on the subject. “In midlife, many women feel the pull to refocus their energies on themselves and what is important to them. … Our bodies and our minds are programmed for this change.”

Slominski’s session will underscore her belief in the power that regent women have, financially, politically and personally.

“We have the unprecedented opportunity of another 20-30 years of creative, productive engagement in the world,” she said. “A longer lifespan, with all of its possibilities, has inspired a personal renaissance for many women, to the betterment of society.”

Investing time to experience that renaissance is a greater cost to most women than the $35 fee.

“The value for the money is definitely there,” Fiero said. “I know moms out there who are really busy, and working women who are busy, and their weekends are like gold to them. But it is worth the time.”

Assuming the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is what awaits those lucky enough to attend the conference, it makes this Irishwoman re-think her plans for March 17.  And keeping in mind what the four-leaf clover stands for – faith, hope, love & luck – I’m hoping when I log on to sign up, I’ll be in clover. Registration is at https://www.canyons.edu/Conferences/WC/Pages/registration.aspx.

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

About the author

View All Posts
Martha Michael

Martha Michael

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]