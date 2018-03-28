Newcomers & Friends March Luncheon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Gwen Halstead, Newhall Community Contributor

Newcomers and Friends welcomed Captain Robert Lewis, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Deputy Brian Heischuber, Crime Prevention Deputy, at their March luncheon held at Black Angus. They were so informative regarding driving and personal safety. They addressed comments, concerns and, questions from members

Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley, who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends. In their 32nd year with over 200 members they enjoy monthly luncheons and many activities including 3 Book Clubs, Tea Ladies, Mahjongg, Bunco, Mexican Train Dominoes, Couples Gourmet, Bridge, many trips and, many more activities.

Watch the Signal Community Calendar for the Clubs “Coffee Corner” held the third Thursday of every month at local restaurants for those interested in learning about the Club for fun and friendships for life. Join us! Visit www.ncandf.com for information about the Club.