Prep baseball roundup: Hart picks up win against Oaks Christian

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 3 hours ago

 

The Hart baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses with a 3-1 Easton Tournament win over Oaks Christian on Tuesday afternoon at Hart.

Senior right-hander Ryan Carolan struck out five and allowed an unearned run on five hits in a complete-game effort.

“He kept his pitch count down and really got on a roll after the third inning,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “I was really encouraged by that. He’s had back-to-back good outings for us.”

UCLA signee Cole Roederer drove in Cooper Austin and Kyle Smisko with a single in the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie.

CSU Northridge signee Josh Cerpa went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Hart (2-2) finishes out tournament play Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

Golden Valley 12, Artesia 2

The Grizzlies won their second game in as many days at the Newport Elks Tournament.

Junior right-hander Bryant Colon collected his first win of the year on the mound. Senior Dylan Daszek went 2-for-2 with two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored, and senior Matt Broadwater went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Golden Valley (2-1) continues Newport Elks Tournament play Wednesday against Costa Mesa.

West Ranch 6, St. Bonaventure 1

UC Santa Barbara commit JD Callahan struck out eight six innings of work to pick up the win as the Wildcats collected their third straight Easton Tournament victory.

MORE: West Ranch rallies late for win over ECR at USC’s Dedeaux Field

Ryan Camacho had three hits on the afternoon, including a two-run triple. The Cats (4-1) finish tournament play Wednesday against Ventura.

Saugus 4, Agoura 4

The Cents ended in a tie in Easton Tournament play due to a lack of sunlight at Saugus.

Chase Lindeman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Andrew Sharpe and Hewitt Grissom also drove in runs. Paxton Cudd went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Saugus (3-1-1) plays Crespi on Wednesday to complete tournament play.

Santa Barbara 9, Valencia 3

Valencia surrendered 14 hits but also collected 10 hits of its own in the Easton Tournament loss.

Senior Sam Stulman provided 2 ⅓ innings of one-run relief.

The Vikings (2-4) return to action Saturday at Agoura.

Trinity Classical Academy 11, Milken 7

Drew Pfeiffer struck out seven in a complete-game effort and also went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Tristen Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Joey Andolino drove in three runs while going 2-for-5. Jake Backes collected two hits as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Knights (2-0-1) will play at Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica on Thursday.

Providence 1, SCCS 0

SCCS (0-3) will hit the road to play St. Monica Academy on Monday.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Prep baseball roundup: Hart picks up win against Oaks Christian

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

 

The Hart baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses with a 3-1 Easton Tournament win over Oaks Christian on Tuesday afternoon at Hart.

Senior right-hander Ryan Carolan struck out five and allowed an unearned run on five hits in a complete-game effort.

“He kept his pitch count down and really got on a roll after the third inning,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “I was really encouraged by that. He’s had back-to-back good outings for us.”

UCLA signee Cole Roederer drove in Cooper Austin and Kyle Smisko with a single in the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie.

CSU Northridge signee Josh Cerpa went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Hart (2-2) finishes out tournament play Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

Golden Valley 12, Artesia 2

The Grizzlies won their second game in as many days at the Newport Elks Tournament.

Junior right-hander Bryant Colon collected his first win of the year on the mound. Senior Dylan Daszek went 2-for-2 with two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored, and senior Matt Broadwater went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Golden Valley (2-1) continues Newport Elks Tournament play Wednesday against Costa Mesa.

West Ranch 6, St. Bonaventure 1

UC Santa Barbara commit JD Callahan struck out eight six innings of work to pick up the win as the Wildcats collected their third straight Easton Tournament victory.

MORE: West Ranch rallies late for win over ECR at USC’s Dedeaux Field

Ryan Camacho had three hits on the afternoon, including a two-run triple. The Cats (4-1) finish tournament play Wednesday against Ventura.

Saugus 4, Agoura 4

The Cents ended in a tie in Easton Tournament play due to a lack of sunlight at Saugus.

Chase Lindeman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Andrew Sharpe and Hewitt Grissom also drove in runs. Paxton Cudd went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Saugus (3-1-1) plays Crespi on Wednesday to complete tournament play.

Santa Barbara 9, Valencia 3

Valencia surrendered 14 hits but also collected 10 hits of its own in the Easton Tournament loss.

Senior Sam Stulman provided 2 ⅓ innings of one-run relief.

The Vikings (2-4) return to action Saturday at Agoura.

Trinity Classical Academy 11, Milken 7

Drew Pfeiffer struck out seven in a complete-game effort and also went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Tristen Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Joey Andolino drove in three runs while going 2-for-5. Jake Backes collected two hits as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Knights (2-0-1) will play at Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica on Thursday.

Providence 1, SCCS 0

SCCS (0-3) will hit the road to play St. Monica Academy on Monday.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]