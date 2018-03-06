Prep baseball roundup: Hart picks up win against Oaks Christian

The Hart baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses with a 3-1 Easton Tournament win over Oaks Christian on Tuesday afternoon at Hart.
Senior right-hander Ryan Carolan struck out five and allowed an unearned run on five hits in a complete-game effort.
“He kept his pitch count down and really got on a roll after the third inning,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “I was really encouraged by that. He’s had back-to-back good outings for us.”
UCLA signee Cole Roederer drove in Cooper Austin and Kyle Smisko with a single in the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie.
CSU Northridge signee Josh Cerpa went 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Hart (2-2) finishes out tournament play Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.
Golden Valley 12, Artesia 2
The Grizzlies won their second game in as many days at the Newport Elks Tournament.
Junior right-hander Bryant Colon collected his first win of the year on the mound. Senior Dylan Daszek went 2-for-2 with two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored, and senior Matt Broadwater went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Golden Valley (2-1) continues Newport Elks Tournament play Wednesday against Costa Mesa.
West Ranch 6, St. Bonaventure 1
UC Santa Barbara commit JD Callahan struck out eight six innings of work to pick up the win as the Wildcats collected their third straight Easton Tournament victory.
MORE: West Ranch rallies late for win over ECR at USC’s Dedeaux Field
Ryan Camacho had three hits on the afternoon, including a two-run triple. The Cats (4-1) finish tournament play Wednesday against Ventura.
Saugus 4, Agoura 4
The Cents ended in a tie in Easton Tournament play due to a lack of sunlight at Saugus.
Chase Lindeman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Andrew Sharpe and Hewitt Grissom also drove in runs. Paxton Cudd went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Saugus (3-1-1) plays Crespi on Wednesday to complete tournament play.
Santa Barbara 9, Valencia 3
Valencia surrendered 14 hits but also collected 10 hits of its own in the Easton Tournament loss.
Senior Sam Stulman provided 2 ⅓ innings of one-run relief.
The Vikings (2-4) return to action Saturday at Agoura.
Trinity Classical Academy 11, Milken 7
Drew Pfeiffer struck out seven in a complete-game effort and also went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Tristen Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Joey Andolino drove in three runs while going 2-for-5. Jake Backes collected two hits as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Knights (2-0-1) will play at Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica on Thursday.
Providence 1, SCCS 0
SCCS (0-3) will hit the road to play St. Monica Academy on Monday.