Prep baseball roundup: Hart picks up win against Oaks Christian

The Hart baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses with a 3-1 Easton Tournament win over Oaks Christian on Tuesday afternoon at Hart.

Senior right-hander Ryan Carolan struck out five and allowed an unearned run on five hits in a complete-game effort.

“He kept his pitch count down and really got on a roll after the third inning,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “I was really encouraged by that. He’s had back-to-back good outings for us.”

UCLA signee Cole Roederer drove in Cooper Austin and Kyle Smisko with a single in the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie.

CSU Northridge signee Josh Cerpa went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Hart (2-2) finishes out tournament play Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.

Golden Valley 12, Artesia 2

The Grizzlies won their second game in as many days at the Newport Elks Tournament.

Junior right-hander Bryant Colon collected his first win of the year on the mound. Senior Dylan Daszek went 2-for-2 with two walks, three stolen bases and three runs scored, and senior Matt Broadwater went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Golden Valley (2-1) continues Newport Elks Tournament play Wednesday against Costa Mesa.

West Ranch 6, St. Bonaventure 1

UC Santa Barbara commit JD Callahan struck out eight six innings of work to pick up the win as the Wildcats collected their third straight Easton Tournament victory.

MORE: West Ranch rallies late for win over ECR at USC’s Dedeaux Field

Ryan Camacho had three hits on the afternoon, including a two-run triple. The Cats (4-1) finish tournament play Wednesday against Ventura.

Saugus 4, Agoura 4

The Cents ended in a tie in Easton Tournament play due to a lack of sunlight at Saugus.

Chase Lindeman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Andrew Sharpe and Hewitt Grissom also drove in runs. Paxton Cudd went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Saugus (3-1-1) plays Crespi on Wednesday to complete tournament play.

Santa Barbara 9, Valencia 3

Valencia surrendered 14 hits but also collected 10 hits of its own in the Easton Tournament loss.

Senior Sam Stulman provided 2 ⅓ innings of one-run relief.

The Vikings (2-4) return to action Saturday at Agoura.

Trinity Classical Academy 11, Milken 7

Drew Pfeiffer struck out seven in a complete-game effort and also went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Tristen Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Joey Andolino drove in three runs while going 2-for-5. Jake Backes collected two hits as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Knights (2-0-1) will play at Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica on Thursday.

Providence 1, SCCS 0

SCCS (0-3) will hit the road to play St. Monica Academy on Monday.