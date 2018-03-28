Relay For Life Makes Dreams Come True

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 mins ago

Photo courtesy of Gerry DeGuzman

By Mary Petersen, Santa Clarita Contributor

Walt Disney said, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”  His inspiring quote launches the Disney-inspired theme of this year’s SCV Relay For Life—“The Most Magical Relay on Earth.”  Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser, and preparations in Santa Clarita are now in full throttle. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the SCV unit’s participation in Relay, and it is hosting the event on May 19 at Central Park located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Relay For Life is a team fundraising event in which alternate members of a team walk continuously around a designated track for 24 hours to raise money for cancer research, education, and support.  Each team sets up a themed campsite which includes decorations and may include raffles, products or services for a donation. This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony to welcome participants and then a survivors’ lap around the track to honor cancer survivors who are cheered on by family and friends. Throughout the day, participants can socialize or take part in games and activities when they’re not walking. Community members are welcome to participate even if they have not joined a team, and there is no charge to attend.

This year the staff has planned a full day’s entertainment featuring classic rock, country, and 80s cover bands; solo artists; a youth theater group performing Disney songs; and DJ Greg Barbacovi who will emcee the event. Also featured will be Kid’s Kamp with crafts and games for children. The evening will bring the most touching aspect of the event, the Luminaria ceremony. Hundreds of Luminaria bags which have been purchased to honor or commemorate loved ones who have dealt with cancer are lined around the track. After sunset, participants walk a lap illuminated by the bags which reflect their love and support.

Last year, the SCV Relay event raised over $335,000 for the American Cancer Society, and this year the organization’s goal is $400,000. Last year 105 teams participated. This year, the goal is 115 teams. Don’t be left out! It’s not too late to join a team or start a team.  Imagine the creative fundraising ideas—The Little Mermaid or Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland or Mickey Mouse, princesses and pirates, cars and lions. Magical Kingdom adventures abound.

Peter Pan invited us to “think of the happiest things. It’s the same as having wings.” Make May 19 our own little corner of the happiest place on earth and attend Relay For Life. Be a sponsor, make a donation, or join a team. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org. You can also call the SCV ACS office at 661-298-0886 option 3 for more information. Fairy tales do come true. To infinity and beyond!

Mary Petersen is an English Instructor, longtime SCV resident, and two-time breast cancer survivor.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Photo courtesy of Gerry DeGuzman

Relay For Life Makes Dreams Come True

3 mins ago
Signal Contributor

By Mary Petersen, Santa Clarita Contributor

Walt Disney said, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”  His inspiring quote launches the Disney-inspired theme of this year’s SCV Relay For Life—“The Most Magical Relay on Earth.”  Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser, and preparations in Santa Clarita are now in full throttle. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the SCV unit’s participation in Relay, and it is hosting the event on May 19 at Central Park located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Relay For Life is a team fundraising event in which alternate members of a team walk continuously around a designated track for 24 hours to raise money for cancer research, education, and support.  Each team sets up a themed campsite which includes decorations and may include raffles, products or services for a donation. This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony to welcome participants and then a survivors’ lap around the track to honor cancer survivors who are cheered on by family and friends. Throughout the day, participants can socialize or take part in games and activities when they’re not walking. Community members are welcome to participate even if they have not joined a team, and there is no charge to attend.

This year the staff has planned a full day’s entertainment featuring classic rock, country, and 80s cover bands; solo artists; a youth theater group performing Disney songs; and DJ Greg Barbacovi who will emcee the event. Also featured will be Kid’s Kamp with crafts and games for children. The evening will bring the most touching aspect of the event, the Luminaria ceremony. Hundreds of Luminaria bags which have been purchased to honor or commemorate loved ones who have dealt with cancer are lined around the track. After sunset, participants walk a lap illuminated by the bags which reflect their love and support.

Last year, the SCV Relay event raised over $335,000 for the American Cancer Society, and this year the organization’s goal is $400,000. Last year 105 teams participated. This year, the goal is 115 teams. Don’t be left out! It’s not too late to join a team or start a team.  Imagine the creative fundraising ideas—The Little Mermaid or Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland or Mickey Mouse, princesses and pirates, cars and lions. Magical Kingdom adventures abound.

Peter Pan invited us to “think of the happiest things. It’s the same as having wings.” Make May 19 our own little corner of the happiest place on earth and attend Relay For Life. Be a sponsor, make a donation, or join a team. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org. You can also call the SCV ACS office at 661-298-0886 option 3 for more information. Fairy tales do come true. To infinity and beyond!

Mary Petersen is an English Instructor, longtime SCV resident, and two-time breast cancer survivor.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]