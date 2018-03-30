Sanctuary request needs research

By Signal Editorial Board

Last update: 7 mins ago

The Santa Clarita City Council needs to step back and do some research on the request by Councilman Bob Kellar for the city to declare itself a non-sanctuary city.

Step away from the politics and find out if this would be a prudent move for the city.

Would it be financially risky and most important of all—what do the citizens think?

Senate Bill 54 took effect Jan. 1. It limits cooperation between California law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

It, in effect, makes California a sanctuary state from enforcement of illegal immigration.

Kellar wants Santa Clarita to consider exempting itself from the law as city leaders in Los Alamitos did earlier this month.

Whether one thinks that California’s sanctuary city law is a good thing or not should not enter into the discussion of this issue.

Our city leaders, who we elect to protect the city in all matters, should be looking at all sides of the issue.

What is the financial risk to the city if it is sued after declaring itself a non-sanctuary city?

Also as Councilman Cameron Smyth points out, the city contracts its law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

How will that affect the actual implementation of a non-sanctuary policy?

Will the Sheriff’s Department, which covers other contract cities and large areas of the county, be able to treat Santa Clarita differently?

And, again, what do the citizens think about the sanctuary law?

Much more research is needed by city staff on the legal ramifications of breaking from the state law. And much more homework needs to be done by all the City Council members on the issue.

Homework in the sense of taking the pulse of the community as a whole on the matter not just certain interest groups. They need to talk to their constituents about it and see how they feel.

Immigration law is a federal matter and the fact that California broke from that tradition was truly a drastic action that doesn’t sit well with some people. But, each city in the state needs to deal with the reality of the state law and act prudently if they want to revolt from that law.

We urge our city leaders to limit any rhetoric they may be inclined to engage in on the issue and instead spend their time studying it.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Editorial Board

Signal Editorial Board

Sanctuary request needs research

7 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Editorial Board

The Santa Clarita City Council needs to step back and do some research on the request by Councilman Bob Kellar for the city to declare itself a non-sanctuary city.

Step away from the politics and find out if this would be a prudent move for the city.

Would it be financially risky and most important of all—what do the citizens think?

Senate Bill 54 took effect Jan. 1. It limits cooperation between California law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

It, in effect, makes California a sanctuary state from enforcement of illegal immigration.

Kellar wants Santa Clarita to consider exempting itself from the law as city leaders in Los Alamitos did earlier this month.

Whether one thinks that California’s sanctuary city law is a good thing or not should not enter into the discussion of this issue.

Our city leaders, who we elect to protect the city in all matters, should be looking at all sides of the issue.

What is the financial risk to the city if it is sued after declaring itself a non-sanctuary city?

Also as Councilman Cameron Smyth points out, the city contracts its law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

How will that affect the actual implementation of a non-sanctuary policy?

Will the Sheriff’s Department, which covers other contract cities and large areas of the county, be able to treat Santa Clarita differently?

And, again, what do the citizens think about the sanctuary law?

Much more research is needed by city staff on the legal ramifications of breaking from the state law. And much more homework needs to be done by all the City Council members on the issue.

Homework in the sense of taking the pulse of the community as a whole on the matter not just certain interest groups. They need to talk to their constituents about it and see how they feel.

Immigration law is a federal matter and the fact that California broke from that tradition was truly a drastic action that doesn’t sit well with some people. But, each city in the state needs to deal with the reality of the state law and act prudently if they want to revolt from that law.

We urge our city leaders to limit any rhetoric they may be inclined to engage in on the issue and instead spend their time studying it.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Editorial Board

Signal Editorial Board

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.
2:00 pm Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Mar 31 @ 2:00 pm
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
Apr
1
Sun
5:00 am Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Apr 1 @ 5:00 am
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
8:00 am 11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
Apr 1 @ 8:00 am
Crossroads Community Church is hosting a city-wide Easter Service at College of the Canyons Cougar Field on Sunday, April 1, 2018. For the seventh year, this non-denominational Easter Service is open to the public. A[...]
9:00 am Easter Sunday at Valencia Christ... @ Albert Einstein Academy High School
Easter Sunday at Valencia Christ... @ Albert Einstein Academy High School
Apr 1 @ 9:00 am
Easter Sunday at Valencia Christian Center @ Albert Einstein Academy High School | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join us and Celebrate Easter Sunday! Service times 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.