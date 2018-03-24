Santa Clarita announces 2018 Concerts in the Park summer lineup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2018 Concerts in the Park series returns to Central Park from July 7 to August 25

The stage is set for the City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, which kicks off its 2018 season on Saturday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The city is inviting residents to once again “sing and dance the night away with family and friends” during concerts from returning favorites and exciting new acts at Central Park.

Concerts in the Park officially begins on July 7 with a performance by Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band.

Get ready to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” at the top of your lungs as this group reproduces the iconic band’s style, vibe and atmosphere that are the hallmark of their live shows.

Kenny Metcalf as Elton & The Early Years Band will put on the ultimate Elton John tribute show on July 14. The band will play iconic songs, cherished around the world and leave concertgoers believing they’ve seen the real Elton in person.

On July 21, Green ToDay will deliver a high-energy tribute to Green Day. Attendees will be treated to hits from more than 20 years of Green Day music so they can unleash their need to rock!

Hotel California, the internationally recognized salute to the Eagles, will plug in their guitars and microphones on July 28. Feel the wind in your hair as the group performs megahits like “Take it Easy” while blending in selected titles from the solo works of Glen Frey, Joe Walsh and Don Henley.

Concerts in the Park continues into August with Matchbox Twenty Too on August 4. This Matchbox 20 tribute band, based in San Diego, continues to reward fans with powerful shows that recreate the signature sound and style that defined the ‘90s.

Fooz Fighters, one of the nation’s top tribute bands, will provide the entertainment on August 11. Since forming in 2014, the band has played Foo Fighters music for packed crowds around the country at concert halls, festivals and casinos.

Concerts in the Park returning favorite The Pettybreakers take to the stage on August 18. Sing along to classics from Tom Petty and help pay tribute to one of the most legendary bands ever.

The final concert of the summer is on August 25 and features another band that has rocked the Central Park crowd in the past: 40 oz. to Freedom. This award-winning tribute to Sublime has one of the world’s largest followings and brings people to their feet with powerful vocals and a So-Cal vibe.

Concerts in the Park are free events put on by the City every Saturday night from July 7 through August 25. The family-friendly atmosphere allows residents and visitors to sit back, relax and enjoy the music all summer long.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets, and food vendors will be on site selling a variety of concessions and snacks. For more information on Concerts in the Park, visit Santa-Clarita.com/Concerts.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The above information about the series was provided to The Signal via a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.