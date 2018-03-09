Santa Clarita wealth advisor Melanie Meyer announces big plans for women and their money

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Wealth Advisor Melanie Meyer has big plans for the women of Santa Clarita. This spring, she’ll be kicking off a pilot program for women’s financial education and empowerment. Her purpose? To create a culture of money talk for women. Forget the boardrooms, whiskey and suits usually associated with financial advice — Melanie is serving her little-known tips with a side of wine, wit and wisdom.

“For men, it’s normal — expected, even — to have conversations with friends and colleagues about their finances. They’ll talk about the latest strategies and investments, or they’ll compare rates, and so on,” said Melanie Meyer, a longtime Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner with Thrivent Financial in Santa Clarita. “But that culture doesn’t really exist for women. They might have a friend or two who they can ‘confide in’ about their financial situations, but it’s not a regular topic of conversation. I want to change that — I want to create a space where we feel safe and excited to talk to other women about money.”

When looking for a group or event that invited women to host consistent, open financial conversations, Melanie came up short.

“It’s just not out there anywhere,” she said. “And it’s not because women don’t want or understand it.”

So Melanie decided to create this space herself. Most importantly, she decided, it would be safe and fun.

“Starting this spring, I’m going to host regular get-togethers, something casual in an intimate space,” she said. “It’ll be an evening of wine, good food, great company, and part of the conversation will be about money.”

Melanie is in the process of developing topic-specific workshops geared toward women, although most topics will be beneficial for both men and women. As she outlines each one of her top strategies, Melanie also will be writing a book to accompany her women-centered speaking series.

“There are so many things women can do for themselves that will help immensely in the future,” Melanie explained of her vision, “and they don’t even know it. I want to share unique strategies for your overall financial plan — the things people may not know.”

Each workshop will build on the previous one, and Melanie plans to host them quarterly. She hopes women will attend regularly, so they can begin to create a network of real, financially versed friends.

“When we look at others who seem to have their finances together, it can seem like magic,” Melanie said. “Well, this is where the magic happens.”

Please note, no products will be sold at any of these events.

About the Jeff and Melanie Meyer Thrivent Financial Office

About the Jeff and Melanie Meyer Thrivent Financial Office

Santa Clarita Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner Melanie Meyer is available for speaking engagements and presentations. Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial provide financial planning in Santa Clarita from their Valencia office.

