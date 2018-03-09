Santa Clarita wealth advisor Melanie Meyer announces big plans for women and their money

By Thrivent Financial

Last update: 7 hours ago

Santa Clarita Wealth Advisor Melanie Meyer has big plans for the women of Santa Clarita. This spring, she’ll be kicking off a pilot program for women’s financial education and empowerment. Her purpose? To create a culture of money talk for women. Forget the boardrooms, whiskey and suits usually associated with financial advice — Melanie is serving her little-known tips with a side of wine, wit and wisdom.

“For men, it’s normal — expected, even — to have conversations with friends and colleagues about their finances. They’ll talk about the latest strategies and investments, or they’ll compare rates, and so on,” said Melanie Meyer, a longtime Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner with Thrivent Financial in Santa Clarita. “But that culture doesn’t really exist for women. They might have a friend or two who they can ‘confide in’ about their financial situations, but it’s not a regular topic of conversation. I want to change that — I want to create a space where we feel safe and excited to talk to other women about money.”

When looking for a group or event that invited women to host consistent, open financial conversations, Melanie came up short.

“It’s just not out there anywhere,” she said. “And it’s not because women don’t want or understand it.”

So Melanie decided to create this space herself. Most importantly, she decided, it would be safe and fun.

“Starting this spring, I’m going to host regular get-togethers, something casual in an intimate space,” she said. “It’ll be an evening of wine, good food, great company, and part of the conversation will be about money.”

Melanie is in the process of developing topic-specific workshops geared toward women, although most topics will be beneficial for both men and women. As she outlines each one of her top strategies, Melanie also will be writing a book to accompany her women-centered speaking series.

“There are so many things women can do for themselves that will help immensely in the future,” Melanie explained of her vision, “and they don’t even know it. I want to share unique strategies for your overall financial plan — the things people may not know.”

Each workshop will build on the previous one, and Melanie plans to host them quarterly. She hopes women will attend regularly, so they can begin to create a network of real, financially versed friends.

“When we look at others who seem to have their finances together, it can seem like magic,” Melanie said. “Well, this is where the magic happens.”

Please note, no products will be sold at any of these events.

About the Jeff and Melanie Meyer Thrivent Financial Office

Santa Clarita Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner Melanie Meyer is available for speaking engagements and presentations. Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial provide financial planning in Santa Clarita from their Valencia office. With customized Santa Clarita financial planning, Santa Clarita financial plan creator Melanie Meyer can help you live generously — so you have enough for your family and enough to support charitable giving in the Santa Clarita community. Wealth management is key to help you build your financial future. Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s Thrivent Office offers the guidance you need for business planning, financial education, 401k planning, IRA planning, life insurance, retirement planning, retirement distribution, personal finance planning, investment advice and any other long term financial planning you need. For all your Santa Clarita financial planning needs, contact Jeff and Melanie Meyer, a results-oriented team and your best choice for a Santa Clarita financial planning practice. Set up your complimentary consultation today.

Insurance products issued or offered by Thrivent Financial, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Appleton, WI. Not all products are available in all states. Securities and

investment advisory services are offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., 625 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415, a FINRA and SIPC member and a wholly owned subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent Financial representatives are registered representatives of Thrivent Investment Management Inc. They are also licensed insurance agents/producers of Thrivent. Fee-based investment advisory services are available through qualified investment advisor representatives only. For additional important information, visitThrivent.com/disclosures.

Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial
25350 Magic Mountain Parkway
Valencia, CA, 91355
(661) 799-0230

connect.thrivent.com/pathway-financial-group/
pathwayfinancialgroup@thrivent.com

Melanie A. Meyer, CFP® , CLU®
Wealth Advisor
CA Insurance ID 0B16206

Jeff Meyer, ChFC® , CLU®
Associate
CA Insurance ID 0B84871

About the author

View All Posts
Thrivent Financial

Thrivent Financial

Santa Clarita wealth advisor Melanie Meyer announces big plans for women and their money

7 hours ago
Add Comment
Thrivent Financial

Santa Clarita Wealth Advisor Melanie Meyer has big plans for the women of Santa Clarita. This spring, she’ll be kicking off a pilot program for women’s financial education and empowerment. Her purpose? To create a culture of money talk for women. Forget the boardrooms, whiskey and suits usually associated with financial advice — Melanie is serving her little-known tips with a side of wine, wit and wisdom.

“For men, it’s normal — expected, even — to have conversations with friends and colleagues about their finances. They’ll talk about the latest strategies and investments, or they’ll compare rates, and so on,” said Melanie Meyer, a longtime Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner with Thrivent Financial in Santa Clarita. “But that culture doesn’t really exist for women. They might have a friend or two who they can ‘confide in’ about their financial situations, but it’s not a regular topic of conversation. I want to change that — I want to create a space where we feel safe and excited to talk to other women about money.”

When looking for a group or event that invited women to host consistent, open financial conversations, Melanie came up short.

“It’s just not out there anywhere,” she said. “And it’s not because women don’t want or understand it.”

So Melanie decided to create this space herself. Most importantly, she decided, it would be safe and fun.

“Starting this spring, I’m going to host regular get-togethers, something casual in an intimate space,” she said. “It’ll be an evening of wine, good food, great company, and part of the conversation will be about money.”

Melanie is in the process of developing topic-specific workshops geared toward women, although most topics will be beneficial for both men and women. As she outlines each one of her top strategies, Melanie also will be writing a book to accompany her women-centered speaking series.

“There are so many things women can do for themselves that will help immensely in the future,” Melanie explained of her vision, “and they don’t even know it. I want to share unique strategies for your overall financial plan — the things people may not know.”

Each workshop will build on the previous one, and Melanie plans to host them quarterly. She hopes women will attend regularly, so they can begin to create a network of real, financially versed friends.

“When we look at others who seem to have their finances together, it can seem like magic,” Melanie said. “Well, this is where the magic happens.”

Please note, no products will be sold at any of these events.

About the Jeff and Melanie Meyer Thrivent Financial Office

Santa Clarita Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) practitioner Melanie Meyer is available for speaking engagements and presentations. Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial provide financial planning in Santa Clarita from their Valencia office. With customized Santa Clarita financial planning, Santa Clarita financial plan creator Melanie Meyer can help you live generously — so you have enough for your family and enough to support charitable giving in the Santa Clarita community. Wealth management is key to help you build your financial future. Jeff and Melanie Meyer’s Thrivent Office offers the guidance you need for business planning, financial education, 401k planning, IRA planning, life insurance, retirement planning, retirement distribution, personal finance planning, investment advice and any other long term financial planning you need. For all your Santa Clarita financial planning needs, contact Jeff and Melanie Meyer, a results-oriented team and your best choice for a Santa Clarita financial planning practice. Set up your complimentary consultation today.

Insurance products issued or offered by Thrivent Financial, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Appleton, WI. Not all products are available in all states. Securities and

investment advisory services are offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., 625 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415, a FINRA and SIPC member and a wholly owned subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent Financial representatives are registered representatives of Thrivent Investment Management Inc. They are also licensed insurance agents/producers of Thrivent. Fee-based investment advisory services are available through qualified investment advisor representatives only. For additional important information, visitThrivent.com/disclosures.

Jeff and Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial
25350 Magic Mountain Parkway
Valencia, CA, 91355
(661) 799-0230

connect.thrivent.com/pathway-financial-group/
pathwayfinancialgroup@thrivent.com

Melanie A. Meyer, CFP® , CLU®
Wealth Advisor
CA Insurance ID 0B16206

Jeff Meyer, ChFC® , CLU®
Associate
CA Insurance ID 0B84871

About the author

View All Posts
Thrivent Financial

Thrivent Financial

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Individuals with Prader Willi Syndrome @ Sand Canyon Country Club | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Most parents wish that their kids would “eat more”. The familiar scene of a family mealtime, or even more specifically a birthday party, where food is all around and easily available, is usually where you[...]
7:30 am Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am – 11:00 am
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Please join us for the Hope and a Future 1K, 5K, 10K Run as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and support a school that is making a world of difference in lives of[...]
7:30 am Inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5... @ West Creek Park
Inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5... @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Please join us for our inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5k/10k Run on March 10, as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and raise support for a school that’s making a huge difference in the lives of[...]
9:00 am 3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Presented by the Physician Assistant Student Club. See what top PA schools look for in an applicant. Discover ways to improve your application and learn about the profession from practicing PA’s. Free parking and lunch[...]
9:00 am SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]