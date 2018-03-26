Saugus softball blanks Oak Hills with 5-0 win

By Signal Staff

Last update: 32 mins ago

iStock photo

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning without a score, Saugus softball found themselves in a pitching duel with Oak Hills of Hesperia on Monday.

Enter freshman Hope Lusk.

The outfielder stepped up to the plate after taking a couple of practice swings.

With one swift swing of her bat, Lusk pounded a ball over the second-baseman’s outstretched arms that ended up in the outfield.

Lusk’s triple started the Cents mighty bats, which propelled Saugus (11-4 overall) to a 5-0 win against Oak Hills (5-7).

“It felt really good to know that all my teammates were behind me and all of them cheering just made me get motivated and I knew I had to get the ball in play to help out,” said Lusk.

Dallas Andrews, Allie Enright, Libbie McMahan and Jessica Cordola followed with hits and scores.

“I was very proud of them for having that two-out rally and not giving up,” said Saugus coach Julie Archer. “You know hitting is contagious and that inning, after Hope got that triple, we had speed. Dallas put pressure on them with defense and we got that slap run and then just made things happen, so I was really proud of the way they all stepped up in that inning.”

The Centurions were able to hunker down for the next couple of innings to keep Oak Hills scoreless.

Pitcher Leslie Reynaga led the shutout, finishing the game with seven strikeouts. She only allowed one hit.

“I knew that I had to keep my team in the game,” said Reynaga about her pitching. “Eventually they will get their bats going because we always find a way to get our bats going.”

Archer said she was proud of how Reynaga finished the game.

“Leslie had a great game, this was one of her best games this season. She got ahead of batters and her movement was on today, so this was one of the best games I’ve seen her throw,” said Cents coach Julia Archer.

With the 5-0 win, Saugus heads into Foothill League play on back-to-back shutout wins.

“We just click really well and I think that is a really big part of a team and how we all need to work together and it just makes everybody play hard and makes everybody want to play hard. We all have the confidence in each other,” Reynaga said.

Saugus opens up league play at home against Canyon on April 10.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

iStock photo

Saugus softball blanks Oak Hills with 5-0 win

32 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning without a score, Saugus softball found themselves in a pitching duel with Oak Hills of Hesperia on Monday.

Enter freshman Hope Lusk.

The outfielder stepped up to the plate after taking a couple of practice swings.

With one swift swing of her bat, Lusk pounded a ball over the second-baseman’s outstretched arms that ended up in the outfield.

Lusk’s triple started the Cents mighty bats, which propelled Saugus (11-4 overall) to a 5-0 win against Oak Hills (5-7).

“It felt really good to know that all my teammates were behind me and all of them cheering just made me get motivated and I knew I had to get the ball in play to help out,” said Lusk.

Dallas Andrews, Allie Enright, Libbie McMahan and Jessica Cordola followed with hits and scores.

“I was very proud of them for having that two-out rally and not giving up,” said Saugus coach Julie Archer. “You know hitting is contagious and that inning, after Hope got that triple, we had speed. Dallas put pressure on them with defense and we got that slap run and then just made things happen, so I was really proud of the way they all stepped up in that inning.”

The Centurions were able to hunker down for the next couple of innings to keep Oak Hills scoreless.

Pitcher Leslie Reynaga led the shutout, finishing the game with seven strikeouts. She only allowed one hit.

“I knew that I had to keep my team in the game,” said Reynaga about her pitching. “Eventually they will get their bats going because we always find a way to get our bats going.”

Archer said she was proud of how Reynaga finished the game.

“Leslie had a great game, this was one of her best games this season. She got ahead of batters and her movement was on today, so this was one of the best games I’ve seen her throw,” said Cents coach Julia Archer.

With the 5-0 win, Saugus heads into Foothill League play on back-to-back shutout wins.

“We just click really well and I think that is a really big part of a team and how we all need to work together and it just makes everybody play hard and makes everybody want to play hard. We all have the confidence in each other,” Reynaga said.

Saugus opens up league play at home against Canyon on April 10.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]