SCCS boys hoops with chance at first-ever CIF-SS title

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 4 hours ago

SCCS sophomore guard Ty Penberthy drives toward the basket in the Cardinals' 54-51 win over Valley Torah on Monday at The Master's University. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

 

Before the Santa Clarita Christian School boys basketball team tipped off its season, the expectation was the team would at the very least make it to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AAA final.

That’s what happens when you inherit six quality transfers that make immediate impacts in your rotation.

“In some sense it’s even more challenging when everybody expects you to do it,” said Cardinals coach James Mosley. “We’ve always tried to say, ‘Take it one day at a time and try to be the best you can be that day.’”

SCCS will look to again be at its best again Saturday as it’ll take on La Puente in the Division 5AAA final at 2 p.m. at Colony High in Ontario.

The bar has been set high this year, with the additions of brothers Jordan and Caden Starr (Village Christian transfers), Kaleb and T.J. Lowery (Foothills Christian [San Diego] transfers), Ty Penberthy (Village Christian transfer), Noah Veluzat and Kevin Stone (Canyon transfer). But the Cardinals haven’t had much trouble exceeding that bar to this point.

After receiving a bye in the first round of the Division 5AAA tournament as the No. 2 seed, they’ve won their three playoff games by an average of 41.3 points. The Cardinals endured a rough tournament slate, which included trips to the BattleZone in Corona and the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego, but have won 14 in a row since losing to Windward on Jan. 15.

“Those tournaments taught us how hard we were going to have to compete and that winning wasn’t just going to happen,” Mosley said. “I think we’re reaping some of the benefits of having a harder schedule and having to work daily and not get things so easy.”

With the likes of Jordan Starr (6-foot-7), Kaleb Lowery (6-foot-7) and Caden Starr (6-foot-6), the Cardinals (19-9) will have a clear height advantage Saturday.

But they’ll be pitted against a hungry La Puente squad that’s playing in its first-ever boys basketball Southern Section final in school history. The Warriors (18-11) are also coming off a 76-74 buzzer-beater win in overtime against Santa Maria.

Michael Solis hit that buzzer beater and had 13 points while the Warriors were led by Ralphie Macias, who had 28 points.

“They don’t have a ton of size but they have some quickness and the way they’ve advanced is that they’re a really good shooting team that works together well,” Mosley said. “We’ll obviously really go after them with our size and our length and really disrupt what they do.”

Unlike La Puente, this will be SCCS’ second trip to a Southern Section final. They made it to the title game in 2014 but lost to View Park, opening the door for this year’s team to give the school its first Southern Section boys basketball championship.

“It’s an honor to still be playing,” Mosley said. “I feel like I’ve been blessed with all these great kids in the program and I just want to get out of their way and enjoy it.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

SCCS sophomore guard Ty Penberthy drives toward the basket in the Cardinals' 54-51 win over Valley Torah on Monday at The Master's University. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

SCCS boys hoops with chance at first-ever CIF-SS title

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

 

Before the Santa Clarita Christian School boys basketball team tipped off its season, the expectation was the team would at the very least make it to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AAA final.

That’s what happens when you inherit six quality transfers that make immediate impacts in your rotation.

“In some sense it’s even more challenging when everybody expects you to do it,” said Cardinals coach James Mosley. “We’ve always tried to say, ‘Take it one day at a time and try to be the best you can be that day.’”

SCCS will look to again be at its best again Saturday as it’ll take on La Puente in the Division 5AAA final at 2 p.m. at Colony High in Ontario.

The bar has been set high this year, with the additions of brothers Jordan and Caden Starr (Village Christian transfers), Kaleb and T.J. Lowery (Foothills Christian [San Diego] transfers), Ty Penberthy (Village Christian transfer), Noah Veluzat and Kevin Stone (Canyon transfer). But the Cardinals haven’t had much trouble exceeding that bar to this point.

After receiving a bye in the first round of the Division 5AAA tournament as the No. 2 seed, they’ve won their three playoff games by an average of 41.3 points. The Cardinals endured a rough tournament slate, which included trips to the BattleZone in Corona and the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego, but have won 14 in a row since losing to Windward on Jan. 15.

“Those tournaments taught us how hard we were going to have to compete and that winning wasn’t just going to happen,” Mosley said. “I think we’re reaping some of the benefits of having a harder schedule and having to work daily and not get things so easy.”

With the likes of Jordan Starr (6-foot-7), Kaleb Lowery (6-foot-7) and Caden Starr (6-foot-6), the Cardinals (19-9) will have a clear height advantage Saturday.

But they’ll be pitted against a hungry La Puente squad that’s playing in its first-ever boys basketball Southern Section final in school history. The Warriors (18-11) are also coming off a 76-74 buzzer-beater win in overtime against Santa Maria.

Michael Solis hit that buzzer beater and had 13 points while the Warriors were led by Ralphie Macias, who had 28 points.

“They don’t have a ton of size but they have some quickness and the way they’ve advanced is that they’re a really good shooting team that works together well,” Mosley said. “We’ll obviously really go after them with our size and our length and really disrupt what they do.”

Unlike La Puente, this will be SCCS’ second trip to a Southern Section final. They made it to the title game in 2014 but lost to View Park, opening the door for this year’s team to give the school its first Southern Section boys basketball championship.

“It’s an honor to still be playing,” Mosley said. “I feel like I’ve been blessed with all these great kids in the program and I just want to get out of their way and enjoy it.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]