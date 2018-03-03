SCCS football hoping to continue signing trend

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 3 hours ago

SCCS senior offensive and defensive lineman Noah Nnabuo. Katherine Lotz/The Signal

During the Santa Clarita Christian School lunch break Friday afternoon, nearly the entire high school (which consists in total of 140 kids) filled into the gym.

Against a wall was a table where offensive lineman Noah Nnabuo was preparing to sign his National Letter of Intent to play at Delaware State, with a poster covered in the school’s logo serving as the backdrop.

There were smiles, laughter, Domino’s pizza — it seemed like a ceremony that the school has undergone plenty of times.

But it hadn’t, at least up until the last few years.

Nnabuo’s signing marked the second year in a row that the Cardinals sent a player to an NCAA Division 1-AA program. It also marked the second player in the school’s history to sign with a Division 1-AA program right out of high school.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Jacob Moss became the first to do it last year, signing with Moorhead State.

“We hope it’s a trend that people get excited and think, ‘It doesn’t matter what division they’re in, they’re still sending guys out to play big-time football,’’ said SCCS football coach Chazz Anderson. “We’re really thankful.”

The Cardinals finished their San Joaquin League season undefeated and their season, which was Anderson’s first at the helm, came to an end in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 tournament.

They’ve also made the postseason in each of the last three seasons.

“SCCS has good athletes but sometimes they don’t always get noticed because it’s a smaller school,” Moss said over the phone. “Not many people know us in California and out of state it’s even worse. I also don’t think people realize how great the coaching is.”

Moss had high praise for Anderson’s work, along with Josh Kristoff, the school’s athletic director and defensive coordinator on the football team.

“I wouldn’t have been ready to play on the college level without those guys,” said Moss, who redshirted his freshman season at Moorehead State.

Nnabuo was deciding on offers to play at Delaware State and Olivet Nazarene – an NAIA program in Bourbonnais, Ill. He also had an offer to join Kent State as walk-on.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman had an especially unique case, as Nnabuo moved from his native Stuttgart, Germany, to join SCCS prior to his junior year. He worked with the Gridiron Imports program, which looks to help football players living outside the United States earn scholarships and is run by former NFL defensive end Bjorn Werner.

“This is the reason I came into this country – to get a (Division 1) scholarship,” Nnabuo said. “It finally came true and I’m so excited.”

While Nnabuo came from abroad to join the Cardinals’ rising program, they also hope to attract more talented players from the region. Their recent track record of winning and sending players off to college should certainly help in that department.

“With people like Noah signing to play in college, and all the success of our boys basketball team, it’s getting our name out there,” Moss said. “We don’t want people to worry about getting noticed in athletics just because they play at SCCS.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

SCCS senior offensive and defensive lineman Noah Nnabuo. Katherine Lotz/The Signal

SCCS football hoping to continue signing trend

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

During the Santa Clarita Christian School lunch break Friday afternoon, nearly the entire high school (which consists in total of 140 kids) filled into the gym.

Against a wall was a table where offensive lineman Noah Nnabuo was preparing to sign his National Letter of Intent to play at Delaware State, with a poster covered in the school’s logo serving as the backdrop.

There were smiles, laughter, Domino’s pizza — it seemed like a ceremony that the school has undergone plenty of times.

But it hadn’t, at least up until the last few years.

Nnabuo’s signing marked the second year in a row that the Cardinals sent a player to an NCAA Division 1-AA program. It also marked the second player in the school’s history to sign with a Division 1-AA program right out of high school.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Jacob Moss became the first to do it last year, signing with Moorhead State.

“We hope it’s a trend that people get excited and think, ‘It doesn’t matter what division they’re in, they’re still sending guys out to play big-time football,’’ said SCCS football coach Chazz Anderson. “We’re really thankful.”

The Cardinals finished their San Joaquin League season undefeated and their season, which was Anderson’s first at the helm, came to an end in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 tournament.

They’ve also made the postseason in each of the last three seasons.

“SCCS has good athletes but sometimes they don’t always get noticed because it’s a smaller school,” Moss said over the phone. “Not many people know us in California and out of state it’s even worse. I also don’t think people realize how great the coaching is.”

Moss had high praise for Anderson’s work, along with Josh Kristoff, the school’s athletic director and defensive coordinator on the football team.

“I wouldn’t have been ready to play on the college level without those guys,” said Moss, who redshirted his freshman season at Moorehead State.

Nnabuo was deciding on offers to play at Delaware State and Olivet Nazarene – an NAIA program in Bourbonnais, Ill. He also had an offer to join Kent State as walk-on.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman had an especially unique case, as Nnabuo moved from his native Stuttgart, Germany, to join SCCS prior to his junior year. He worked with the Gridiron Imports program, which looks to help football players living outside the United States earn scholarships and is run by former NFL defensive end Bjorn Werner.

“This is the reason I came into this country – to get a (Division 1) scholarship,” Nnabuo said. “It finally came true and I’m so excited.”

While Nnabuo came from abroad to join the Cardinals’ rising program, they also hope to attract more talented players from the region. Their recent track record of winning and sending players off to college should certainly help in that department.

“With people like Noah signing to play in college, and all the success of our boys basketball team, it’s getting our name out there,” Moss said. “We don’t want people to worry about getting noticed in athletics just because they play at SCCS.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]