SCV chamber chair Hooper loses job in Arcis Golf shuffle

Less than two months after acquiring TPC Valencia, Arcis Golf has swept out the club’s leadership – including Troy Hooper, the general manager who also serves as the 2018 chairman for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

While the Arcis corporate office in Texas did not immediately return a phone message from The Signal seeking comment on the changes and the company’s future plans for the club, Hooper confirmed his dismissal in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Via email, Hooper told The Signal, “I am proud of what I have accomplished at TPC Valencia during my time there. I am equally proud of my efforts in the greater Santa Clarita Valley and look forward to continuing to serve. I am actively seeking employment which will allow me to remain engaged as a positive contributor to our great community.”

It’s unknown how many other employees were also impacted by Arcis’ decision.

The second-largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, Arcis also owns Valencia Country Club. In a January news release that announced its purchase of TPC Valencia, Arcis said it planned “significant capital reinvestment in both golf courses and clubs, as well as enhanced service levels, a robust travel reciprocity program, amenities, and programming to further broaden the appeal for members and guests.”

Hooper’s employment change will not impact his role with the chamber, said John Musella, the immediate past chairman and acting executive director.

In an emailed statement, Musella wrote, “Nothing at the Chamber changes. Our leadership remains strong and intact. We’re moving forward full steam. Employment changes are part of regular business operations. The Chamber supports our businesses and all of our members, just the way they have supported us through all of our changes.”