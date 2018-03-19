SCV chamber chair Hooper loses job in Arcis Golf shuffle

By Steve Kiggins

Last update: 45 mins ago

Less than two months after acquiring TPC Valencia, Arcis Golf has swept out the club’s leadership – including Troy Hooper, the general manager who also serves as the 2018 chairman for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Troy Hooper.

While the Arcis corporate office in Texas did not immediately return a phone message from The Signal seeking comment on the changes and the company’s future plans for the club, Hooper confirmed his dismissal in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Via email, Hooper told The Signal, “I am proud of what I have accomplished at TPC Valencia during my time there. I am equally proud of my efforts in the greater Santa Clarita Valley and look forward to continuing to serve. I am actively seeking employment which will allow me to remain engaged as a positive contributor to our great community.”

It’s unknown how many other employees were also impacted by Arcis’ decision.

The second-largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, Arcis also owns Valencia Country Club. In a January news release that announced its purchase of TPC Valencia, Arcis said it planned “significant capital reinvestment in both golf courses and clubs, as well as enhanced service levels, a robust travel reciprocity program, amenities, and programming to further broaden the appeal for members and guests.”

Hooper’s employment change will not impact his role with the chamber, said John Musella, the immediate past chairman and acting executive director.

In an emailed statement, Musella wrote, “Nothing at the Chamber changes. Our leadership remains strong and intact. We’re moving forward full steam. Employment changes are part of regular business operations. The Chamber supports our businesses and all of our members, just the way they have supported us through all of our changes.”

About the author

View All Posts
Steve Kiggins

Steve Kiggins

A journalist of 25 years, Steve Kiggins is editor of the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal. Prior to joining The Signal in December 2017, Kiggins was based in Utah as an executive editor in the USA TODAY Network and worked more than a decade in media and education in Wyoming.
Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.

SCV chamber chair Hooper loses job in Arcis Golf shuffle

45 mins ago
Add Comment
Steve Kiggins

Less than two months after acquiring TPC Valencia, Arcis Golf has swept out the club’s leadership – including Troy Hooper, the general manager who also serves as the 2018 chairman for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Troy Hooper.

While the Arcis corporate office in Texas did not immediately return a phone message from The Signal seeking comment on the changes and the company’s future plans for the club, Hooper confirmed his dismissal in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Via email, Hooper told The Signal, “I am proud of what I have accomplished at TPC Valencia during my time there. I am equally proud of my efforts in the greater Santa Clarita Valley and look forward to continuing to serve. I am actively seeking employment which will allow me to remain engaged as a positive contributor to our great community.”

It’s unknown how many other employees were also impacted by Arcis’ decision.

The second-largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, Arcis also owns Valencia Country Club. In a January news release that announced its purchase of TPC Valencia, Arcis said it planned “significant capital reinvestment in both golf courses and clubs, as well as enhanced service levels, a robust travel reciprocity program, amenities, and programming to further broaden the appeal for members and guests.”

Hooper’s employment change will not impact his role with the chamber, said John Musella, the immediate past chairman and acting executive director.

In an emailed statement, Musella wrote, “Nothing at the Chamber changes. Our leadership remains strong and intact. We’re moving forward full steam. Employment changes are part of regular business operations. The Chamber supports our businesses and all of our members, just the way they have supported us through all of our changes.”

About the author

View All Posts
Steve Kiggins

Steve Kiggins

A journalist of 25 years, Steve Kiggins is editor of the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal. Prior to joining The Signal in December 2017, Kiggins was based in Utah as an executive editor in the USA TODAY Network and worked more than a decade in media and education in Wyoming.
Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
18
Sun
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 18 – Mar 19 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day College of the Canyons Summer In... @ College of the Canyons
College of the Canyons Summer In... @ College of the Canyons
Mar 19 all-day
College of the Canyons Summer Institute What: Week 1, July 9-13. Week 2, July 16-20 When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia Cost: $275 per week[...]
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
7:00 pm Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Mar 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Come join local young democrats for a monthly meeting.