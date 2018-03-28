Shake Off the Winter Cold at Exciting Events this Spring!

By Signal Contributor

From left to right, Genessee Therasse, 5, and Philyssa Therasse, 5, wait for the Eggstravaganza to begin at Central Park on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

By Councilman Bill Miranda

Councilmember Bill Miranda.

We listened to Punxsutawney Phil and endured six more weeks of winter, but spring is finally here and it’s time to celebrate! One thing that makes Santa Clarita such a great place to live and raise a family is the number of events that take place throughout our City, seemingly every week. Whether you are a fan of music, art or science, or just want a way to unwind with your family and friends, there is always something going on that you are sure to enjoy. As we continue through the spring, I want to highlight a few of these events so you can add them to your calendar.

One of the most exciting events for kids in Santa Clarita takes place this Saturday at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road). The annual Eggstravaganza is the City’s free Easter egg hunt and will begin at 10 a.m. The event gives kids 10 and under the chance to hunt eggs while being cheered on by their siblings, parents and loved ones. This is not a competition, and all participants are guaranteed to have many brightly colored eggs to take home in their Easter basket.

The annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, presented by Heritage Sierra Medical Group, returns for its 25th anniversary this April and general admission is FREE! For more than two decades, this community event has brought thousands of visitors from around the United States to Old Town Newhall for a weekend celebrating Cowboy culture and Santa Clarita’s rich western heritage. The Festival officially begins on Thursday, April 19 and will conclude on Sunday, April 22. Don’t miss out on the Cowboy Kickoff SENSES Block Party as part of Thursdays@Newhall on April 19 and buy your tickets to special concerts happening throughout Newhall now at CowboyFestival.org.

Another event that is on the horizon is the 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day, which will take place this year on Saturday, May 12. Join your neighbors at Dodger Stadium to watch the defending National League Champion Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 p.m. You’ll want to get there early because prior to the matchup, the Dodgers will hold their Alumni Game featuring some of the most legendary players to ever wear blue and white. Also, the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a special 60th Anniversary Dodgers cap. Be sure to secure your spot at Dodger Stadium by visiting SCVDodgerDay.com. Tickets start as low as $25 and a portion of all sales will be donated back to a local school or non-profit organization of your choice in Santa Clarita.

I invite you to learn all about events taking place throughout the City of Santa Clarita by visiting our website at Santa-Clarita.com/Events. No matter what your pleasure, you will undoubtedly discover the perfect opportunity to enjoy time outside of home with your family and friends and see what makes Santa Clarita a wonderful place to work, live and play.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

 

 

