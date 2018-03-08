“The Shape of Water” Co-Author to Speak at The MAIN

By Skylar Barti

Photo: Austin Dave/ The Signal

The author of the novel tie-in to this year’s best picture winner “The Shape of Water” will be coming to Santa Clarita.

The free event called “Straight from the Oscars: Daniel Kraus,” will be hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library and the city of Santa Clarita.

Kraus will be speaking at The Main about his collaboration with Guillermo del Toro, the genesis of the story, the feature film, horror books, the Oscars and more.

“The Shape of Water” is an original adult novel that mirrors and extends the story told by the feature film, that won the award for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Based on an original idea by del Toro and Kraus, “The Shape of Water” tells the story of mute woman and a sea monster and the love that develops between then. Del Toro and Kraus designed the story from the ground up as a two-tiered release, one story told by two artists in two independent mediums of film and literature.

The two had previously worked together on the young adult novel “Trollhunters,” which was adopted into a Netflix series. It was during a meeting about the series that the two began to develop the idea that became “The Shape of Water.”

Kraus has previously won two Odyssey Awards and landed on Entertainment Weekly’s Top 10 Books of the Year. His novels have been Library Guild selections, Bram Stoker finalists and more. Kraus is currently living in Chicago where he is completing “The Living Dead,” a zombie novel left unfinished by George A. Romero.

The event will take place on Mar 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The MAIN in Newhall. For additional information about the author event, contact Senior Librarian Karen Cruze at kcruze@santaclaritalibrary.com or call The MAIN at (661) 290-2255.

The above information was obtained by The Signal Via a news release provided by the Communications Division of the city of Santa Clarita.

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

